Jordan Hicks believes the Browns have "a recipe for something special" 

He's also heard about the culture of the Browns' locker room, especially among the defense. Even though he hasn't met several of his teammates yet, he picked up on it during the first few hours in CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

It reminded of similarities from 2017, when the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that season. While Hicks was hurt for a portion of the season, he watched as different players stepped in and played important roles in their success. It created a culture in their locker room about supporting one another whoever was on the field and on the sideline.

The Browns experienced the same type of mentality during the 2023 season as they dealt with a plethora of injuries to both sides of the ball and relied on the next man up mentality.

"You can tell it's something special," Hicks said. "Culture within a building can propel you to win the type of games that a lot of people don't expect you to win."

Hicks is entering his 10th year in the league and knows that his level of experience in different situations, as well as his familiarity with Schwartz, can be beneficial in the linebacker room and the defense as a whole. During his four seasons with the Eagles – even as a young player – he took on a leadership role. With the Browns, he's ready to do so once again.