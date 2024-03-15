Browns sign LB Devin Bush

The Browns continue to reshape their linebacker room, as they signed LB Devin Bush to a deal.

Originally drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Steelers, Bush spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh. Bush had his best season in his rookie year, when he recorded 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In his second season, Bush suffered a torn ACL, ending his season after just five games. However, he returned for the 2021 season, and finished his four years in Pittsburgh with 268 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

He then signed with the Seahawks for the 2023 season, where he played in 13 games and recorded 37 tackles and five tackles for loss.