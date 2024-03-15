 Skip to main content
Browns sign LB Devin Bush

Bush adds key piece as the Browns rebuild their linebacker room

Mar 15, 2024 at 01:27 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns continue to reshape their linebacker room, as they signed LB Devin Bush to a deal.

Originally drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Steelers, Bush spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh. Bush had his best season in his rookie year, when he recorded 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In his second season, Bush suffered a torn ACL, ending his season after just five games. However, he returned for the 2021 season, and finished his four years in Pittsburgh with 268 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

He then signed with the Seahawks for the 2023 season, where he played in 13 games and recorded 37 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Bush joins newly signed Jordan Hicks as well as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and will bring a new look to the linebacker room this season. Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout 2023 season, as he started 13 of his 16 games played, and recorded 101 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

Photos: Devin Bush through the years

Check out photos of new Browns LB Devin Bush, who previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devin Bush smiles during minicamp Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the NFL football team's facilities in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 / 13

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush (0) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 13

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 24-13. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
4 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
5 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) plays in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
6 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
7 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) Cele braves after making a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
8 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) plays air-guitar as he celebrates against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
10 / 13

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bush in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 13

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 13

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush makes a catch before the college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
13 / 13

