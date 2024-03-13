Browns agree to terms with LB Jordan Hicks

Hicks is entering his 10th NFL season, and has played in 122 total games with 119 starts, and compiled 873 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, 13 interceptions, 49 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 14.5 career sacks. He's also recorded over 100 tackles over the last five consecutive seasons.

Hicks spent the previous two seasons with the Vikings, where he recorded 236 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and six quarterback hits. He also played three seasons with Arizona from 2019-21.

Hicks began his career with the Eagles as he was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Philadelphia. He played four seasons with the Eagles, three with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and started all 35 games he played in over those three seasons with Schwartz. Hicks now returns to an attack-oriented defense under Schwartz, and a Browns' defense that led the league in total defense (270.2 yards per game), passing defense (164.7 yards per game) and third down percentage at 29.1 percent.