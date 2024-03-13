 Skip to main content
Transactions

Browns agree to terms with LB Jordan Hicks

Hicks spent three seasons in Philadelphia with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:10 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_HICKS_2560x1440_AGREED

The Browns agreed to terms LB Jordan Hicks on a deal to bring veteran experience to their linebacker room.

Hicks is entering his 10th NFL season, and has played in 122 total games with 119 starts, and compiled 873 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, 13 interceptions, 49 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 14.5 career sacks. He's also recorded over 100 tackles over the last five consecutive seasons.

Hicks spent the previous two seasons with the Vikings, where he recorded 236 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and six quarterback hits. He also played three seasons with Arizona from 2019-21.

Hicks began his career with the Eagles as he was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Philadelphia. He played four seasons with the Eagles, three with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and started all 35 games he played in over those three seasons with Schwartz. Hicks now returns to an attack-oriented defense under Schwartz, and a Browns' defense that led the league in total defense (270.2 yards per game), passing defense (164.7 yards per game) and third down percentage at 29.1 percent.

Photos: Jordan Hicks through the years

Check out photos of new Browns LB Jordan Hicks, who previously spent time with the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis.
1 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis.
2 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates after a third down stop during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis.
3 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates after a third down stop during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis.
4 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates in front of Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis.
5 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates in front of Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) walks off the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit.
6 / 13

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) walks off the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit.

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit.
7 / 13

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit.

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
8 / 13

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.
9 / 13

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.

Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Hicks runs the ball after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
10 / 13

Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Hicks runs the ball after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks takes some pictures with a photographer's camera before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
11 / 13

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks takes some pictures with a photographer's camera before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.
12 / 13

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Texas' Jordan Hicks defends against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas.
13 / 13

Texas' Jordan Hicks defends against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas.

