Browns sign TE Giovanni Ricci

The Browns added depth to the tight end position, as they signed TE Giovanni Ricci to a contract.

Yet, he brings a different skill set to the Browns, as he played both as a tight end and fullback in Carolina. He also contributed on special teams, as he played 647 snaps as a part of a special teams unit.

Originally from Loveland, Ohio, Ricci was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent three seasons with the Panthers and has played in 36 career games. In his time, he had nine receptions for 102 yards and recorded 18 special teams tackles. He had his best season in Carolina in 2022, when he started 3 of his 15 games and caught eight receptions for 100 yards.

Ricci dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2023 season and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 24. He played in just five games last season.

In Cleveland, he now joins a tight end group that features David Njoku and Jordan Akins. Njoku was selected to his first Pro Bowl and finished the season with career highs in total receiving yards at 882 and receptions at 81. Njoku led the Browns in total receptions, the fifth-most by a Browns tight end in a season. He also led the Browns with a career-high six receiving touchdowns.