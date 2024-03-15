 Skip to main content
Browns sign TE Giovanni Ricci

Ricci adds depth piece for the Browns at tight end

Mar 15, 2024 at 01:27 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns added depth to the tight end position, as they signed TE Giovanni Ricci to a contract.

Yet, he brings a different skill set to the Browns, as he played both as a tight end and fullback in Carolina. He also contributed on special teams, as he played 647 snaps as a part of a special teams unit.

Originally from Loveland, Ohio, Ricci was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent three seasons with the Panthers and has played in 36 career games. In his time, he had nine receptions for 102 yards and recorded 18 special teams tackles. He had his best season in Carolina in 2022, when he started 3 of his 15 games and caught eight receptions for 100 yards.

Ricci dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2023 season and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 24. He played in just five games last season.

In Cleveland, he now joins a tight end group that features David Njoku and Jordan Akins. Njoku was selected to his first Pro Bowl and finished the season with career highs in total receiving yards at 882 and receptions at 81. Njoku led the Browns in total receptions, the fifth-most by a Browns tight end in a season. He also led the Browns with a career-high six receiving touchdowns.

The Browns also have new position coaches with Tommy Rees joining the staff in February as the new tight ends/pass game specialist.

Photos: Giovanni Ricci through the years

Check out photos of new Browns TE Giovanni Ricci, who comes to Cleveland from the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci (45) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci arrives at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci catches a pass during the the NFL football team's OTA practices in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) stops Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Carolina Panthers fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fullback (45) Giovanni Ricci of the Carolina Panthers warms up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci watches during an NFL football camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
East tight end Giovanni Ricci, of Western Michigan, (85) makes a catch before the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Western Michigan tight end Giovanni Ricci (15) catches a pass as Eastern Michigan linebacker Terry Myrick (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
