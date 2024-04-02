Browns sign CB Justin Hardee Sr.

CB Justin Hardee Sr. is returning to Cleveland to join his hometown team, as the Browns announced they have signed Hardee to a contract. Hardee is originally from Cleveland and attended Glenville High School.

Hardee is entering his eighth NFL season out of Illinois and has been a key piece in kick and punt return coverage over his career. Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Hardee has appeared in 100 career games with the Saints (2017-20) and Jets (2021-23), and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He has recorded one career interception and 63 special teams tackles. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and registered five special teams tackles.