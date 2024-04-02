 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Browns sign CB Justin Hardee Sr.

Hardee is a native of Cleveland and attended Glenville High School

Apr 02, 2024 at 11:09 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_SIGNED_HARDEE_2560x1440

CB Justin Hardee Sr. is returning to Cleveland to join his hometown team, as the Browns announced they have signed Hardee to a contract. Hardee is originally from Cleveland and attended Glenville High School.

Hardee is entering his eighth NFL season out of Illinois and has been a key piece in kick and punt return coverage over his career. Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Hardee has appeared in 100 career games with the Saints (2017-20) and Jets (2021-23), and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He has recorded one career interception and 63 special teams tackles. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and registered five special teams tackles.

Related Content

news

Browns re-sign S Rodney McLeod Jr. 

McLeod first signed with the Browns in May 2023
news

Browns sign K Cade York 

Cleveland drafted York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft
news

Browns sign RB D'Onta Foreman

Foreman brings veteran experience to the running back room
news

Browns sign QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley spent his first four seasons with the Ravens
news

Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

Winston can serve as a backup quarterback option behind QB Deshaun Watson
news

Browns sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson adds depth to a dominant defensive line 
news

Browns re-sign WR James Proche II

Proche first signed with the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns sign CB Tony Brown

Brown spent one season in Indianapolis with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone
news

Browns sign LB Devin Bush

Bush adds key piece as the Browns rebuild their linebacker room
news

Browns sign TE Giovanni Ricci

Ricci adds depth piece for the Browns at tight end
news

Browns re-sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez has been an integral part of the Browns' kicking unit for the past two seasons
Advertising