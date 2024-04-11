Draft on Tap: Assessing six wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

As the 2024 NFL Draft continues to grow closer, let's continue with position group assessments that could be a focus for the Browns with their five draft picks.

Next up is wide receivers.

The Browns made a big move at the start of free agency when they acquired WR Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Then, they extended Jeudy for three years.

Jeudy joins a receiving corps that consists of veterans in Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, as well as young players in David Bell and Cedric Tillman.

However, even with the veterans on the roster and the addition of Jeudy, the Browns could add a receiver in the draft who they could develop over time. As Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry has said, they focus on roster investment with the draft. They could also look to add a wide receiver because that position group possesses an impactful skillset on the game.

There are a number of prospects in this year's draft that could fit that mold for the Browns for either their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Malachi Corley has potential fit because of his skillset as a pass catcher. At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Corley can add yards-after-the-catch and break tackles. He finished his collegiate career at Western Kentucky with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 16 carries for 92 yards.

Other potential prospects that could be in the range for the Browns are Ja'Lynn Polk, Roman Wilson and Devontez Walker.

Polk runs routes with a solid pace and can also find space near the boundary. He played his freshman season at Texas Tech where he caught 28 passes for 264 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Washington, where he played three seasons and finished with 115 receptions for 1,967 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, as well as five carries for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. His best season was his final year where he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Wilson has an explosive speed that can stretch the field and he can run after the catch down the field. He finished his collegiate career at Michigan with 107 catches for 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, as well seven carries for 117 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 2023, he was named to the second-team All-Big Ten Conference and was Michigan's Co-Offensive Skill Player of the Year. He also led the team with 48 receptions for 789 receiving yards during the 2023 season and started all 15 games for the national champions.