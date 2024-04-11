 Skip to main content
Draft on Tap: Assessing six wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Browns could use one of five draft picks to add depth to receiving corps

Apr 11, 2024 at 03:05 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

DoT No. 5 WR

As the 2024 NFL Draft continues to grow closer, let's continue with position group assessments that could be a focus for the Browns with their five draft picks.

Next up is wide receivers.

The Browns made a big move at the start of free agency when they acquired WR Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Then, they extended Jeudy for three years.

Jeudy joins a receiving corps that consists of veterans in Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, as well as young players in David Bell and Cedric Tillman.

However, even with the veterans on the roster and the addition of Jeudy, the Browns could add a receiver in the draft who they could develop over time. As Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry has said, they focus on roster investment with the draft. They could also look to add a wide receiver because that position group possesses an impactful skillset on the game.

There are a number of prospects in this year's draft that could fit that mold for the Browns for either their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Malachi Corley has potential fit because of his skillset as a pass catcher. At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Corley can add yards-after-the-catch and break tackles. He finished his collegiate career at Western Kentucky with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 16 carries for 92 yards.

Other potential prospects that could be in the range for the Browns are Ja'Lynn Polk, Roman Wilson and Devontez Walker.

Polk runs routes with a solid pace and can also find space near the boundary. He played his freshman season at Texas Tech where he caught 28 passes for 264 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Washington, where he played three seasons and finished with 115 receptions for 1,967 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, as well as five carries for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. His best season was his final year where he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Wilson has an explosive speed that can stretch the field and he can run after the catch down the field. He finished his collegiate career at Michigan with 107 catches for 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, as well seven carries for 117 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 2023, he was named to the second-team All-Big Ten Conference and was Michigan's Co-Offensive Skill Player of the Year. He also led the team with 48 receptions for 789 receiving yards during the 2023 season and started all 15 games for the national champions.

Walker can create explosive opportunities in the pass game. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Kent State before he transferred to North Carolina for the 2023 season. In his two seasons with Kent State, Walker caught 63 passes for 1,045 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also recorded three carries for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown. Then, in his lone season at North Carolina, Walker caught 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, as well as three carries for 23 yards.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund also highlighted two other names in the latest episode of Draft on Tap in Troy Franklin out of Oregon and Jamari Thrash from Louisville.

"If the Browns want to select for downfield ball tracking speed threats with upside, Franklin and Thrash could fit the bill and potentially exceed the value of where they're drafted," she said.

Franklin finished his three seasons at Oregon with 160 catches for 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He set career highs during his 2023 season when he broke 1,000 yards – finishing the year with 1,383 yards – and 14 touchdowns.

"Franklin has about a 20 percent probability of being available at selection 54 in my models," she said. "His ability to change direction without losing speed, accelerate after catching the ball and maintain ball control when high pointing the ball all rank in the top 90th percentile in a five-season draft sample."

Thrash spent the first part of his collegiate career at Georgia State before he transferred to Louisville for his final season. In his four seasons at Georgia State, Thrash caught 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as had three carries for 10 yards. Then, during the 2023 season with Louisville, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and one carry for 12 yards and a touchdown.

"Louisville's Jamari Thrash is another receiver that could be a fit for what the Browns are trying to work towards," Frelund said. "He also ranks above average in catches near the sideline, another example of great body control."

