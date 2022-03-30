Demetric Felton Jr. to be a part of 'life-changing' NFL-USO annual tour

Demetric Felton Jr. is heading north — way north — to be a part of one of the NFL's biggest hands-on experiences with the United Service Organizations.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Felton., a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Browns who scored two touchdowns his rookie season, will be a part of the annual NFL-USO tour to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases, which will take place in 2022 in Alaska.

Felton, who plays both RB and WR, will join Denver Broncos FB/TE Andrew Beck and Indianapolis Colts CB Kenny Moore II on the weeklong tour that will include visits to an Army base, Air Force base and Space Force station. The tour will resume after the COVID-19 pandemic paused visits for the last two years.

"I am honored to take part in my first NFL-USO Tour," Felton said. "My excitement for this trip to Alaska is at an all-time high to show my appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen. My father served multiple stints in the military and we moved around the country from time to time, so to use my love of football and support those who make significant sacrifices and make our lives much easier will be life-changing."

While on tour, each of the players will watch base activities, unit visits and have one-on-one meetings for mission briefings and visits with the Security Forces K-9 Unit. They will also have the opportunity to spend time with service members and their families.