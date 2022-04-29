Browns stay pat in Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Cleveland was quiet in Round 1 but will enter Day 2 with three draft picks

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft was a quiet one at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The Browns entered the night with no pick in Round 1, and that didn't change even as nine trades were completed on Day 1, the most since the draft expanded to three days in 2010. One of them involved the pick the Browns originally had at 14th overall, which was traded to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson in March. Houston traded that pick again to the Eagles, who drafted DT Jordan Davis.

The Browns will have to wait another 12 picks Friday until they're on the board for the first time in the draft at 44th overall. Several promising players figure to still be available, but it's worth noting that teams feasted on the wide receiver class in the first round — six receivers are already off the board, and all of them were drafted in the top 20. That's the most receivers to be drafted in the first 20 picks since 1967.

In addition to receiver, the Browns will also likely be taking a hard look at the edge and defensive tackle positions. All three of those positions compose our list of players to watch on Day 2.

Here's the picks the Browns have for the final two days of the draft:

Round 1: N/A

Round 2: 44

Round 3: 78, 99 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: 118

Round 6: 202 (via Cowboys)

Round 7: 223 (via Lions), 246 (via Bills)

Advertising