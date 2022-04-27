From Sleuth to Scout

After completing the program, Wood found internship and shadowing opportunities with the Dolphins, Bills and Eagles in the summer of 2017, spending a month or so with each team and submitting scouting reports as well as assisting in 53-man roster cutdowns with her hometown team, the Eagles.

But Wood still couldn't latch on yet to a full-time job. She knew she was close and decided to conduct several of her own "mock" scouting visits to stay sharp and build relationships, traveling from her house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to schools within a 2-3 hour drive, such as Temple, Villanova, Maryland and Delaware.

One of the people she met on those visits was Scott Pioli, the assistant GM for the Falcons at the time. Pioli had been in the league since 1992, starting as a pro personnel assistant for the Browns, and had held a variety of other player personnel positions with five other teams. His network was big, and he was exactly the resource Wood could lean on to continue to learn how to find a way into the league.

Pioli and Wood kept in touch, with Pioli fully recognizing Wood's potential when they met again at the NFL's Career in Women's Football Forum in 2018. Wood continued to pepper Pioli with questions about how to become a better scout. She didn't specifically ask for him to help her, but Pioli didn't need her to ask.

She had already sold him on her potential. In his mind, people like her were a necessity in the league.

"With Kathleen, it's never been about the climb. It's been about the work," Pioli said. "She understood the terminology. She wasn't throwing terminology out or using buzzwords that she didn't understand. The phrases she was using were contextually accurate. She wasn't whimsical or judgemental, and she had a process (for gathering information)."

After talking with her at the forum, Pioli dropped her name to Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl. Nagy looks for scouts each year across the country to file reports and compile a list of the top seniors and graduating juniors in college football, with most hired scouts either formerly from the NFL and working to find a way back in, or hungry for their next opportunity — like Wood.

Nagy spoke with Wood for the first time over the phone while he was driving from New Orleans back to Mobile, Alabama, a two-hour drive. The conversation lasted the entire length of the trip, and he had no doubt then that she would check all the boxes for his scouting staff.

"She was willing to restart (her career) and chase something that she, throughout her life, probably felt was unattainable," Nagy said. "She loved football and was very driven. She had the passion for it and willingness to sacrifice."

Wood made plenty of sacrifices during her time as a Senior Bowl scout.

The biggest was time.

Nearly every weekend during the season, Wood drove around the state of Florida, often waking up hours before the sun rose, to scout the biggest college football games happening in the state. She usually attended multiple games in one weekend and occasionally two games in one day. The drive for the day always started at her residence in Palm Beach and often ended there even if the stadium was hours away.

But she always got her reports filed in a timely, efficient manner and never complained. This was the scouting life Wood knew she was stepping into, and she cherished it all.

"I love it," she said. "It's a lifestyle, so you have to embrace it."

The next door that opened for Wood after the Senior Bowl was in Cleveland.

The Browns had an opening in their regional scouting team, and Wood was more than ready for it. She had sent over 60 reports to the Browns over the course of her Senior Bowl work, so newly-hired Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry could see first-hand the pile of potential Wood brought to the franchise.

Wood was hired to become the team's Northeast Area Scout in 2020, becoming one of the first female scouts to ever work in the NFL. She's still completing long drives among the dozens of schools in her area that ranges from Maryland to Maine and hasn't stopped embracing the thrill of working tirelessly to collect information and finding the next crop of promising Browns talent.

"Any questions we have (about players in her area), if we don't have an answer to it, we'll get it pretty quickly," director of player personnel Dan Saganey said. "The preparedness on the front end and work she puts in before she goes into school is extremely impressive. She's been a great example for our younger scouts."

Wood's story is also one of inspiration for other women hoping to find their way into the sport. The landscape for females in football is changing rapidly because of people like Wood, who have helped break down barriers for women in the league even further with her success and dedication.

"There's women all over the landscape," she said. "We just need more of them … Why would anyone want to eliminate 100 percent of the talent pool? Let's just include women and be able to at least interview for these roles.

"And if we're qualified, hire us."

Wood made it happen through years of learning how to master the job. She didn't take short cuts. She took her skills from one career and learned how to use them to jump into another, one where reaching the top — the NFL — is immensely difficult regardless of age, sex or skills acquired in a previous career.

But it's the career Wood always viewed as her dream. It started when she could only be a fan, and she wondered how she could turn her love of watching the sport into more than a fun Sunday activity.

She achieved it not only by growing a set of football eyes and strong IQ for the game, but by using her elite level of curiosity to the fullest and embracing every challenge along the way.