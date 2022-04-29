10 players to watch during Day 2 of the NFL Draft

After an eventful Day 1 of the NFL Draft that featured nine trades and several surprises, the Browns — who didn't have a pick in Round 1 — are heading to Day 2.

The Browns decided to stay pat in the first 32 picks and will wait another 12 more until they're on the board in Round 2. Most of the players originally expected to be available at 44th overall are still on the board, but that could change in a hurry when the clock begins again at 7 p.m.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the second round begins Friday.

WR George Pickens, Georgia

He's been one of the most popular mock selections to the Browns so far and would likely have been considered a first-round talent had injuries not limited his playing time to just 12 games the last two seasons. He still compiled 14 touchdowns and 1,347 yards in 26 total games.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Moore was also considered a player worthy of a first-round selection. He's slightly undersized at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds but is projected to be a solid slot receiver, which could be of interest for the Browns.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson is intriguing because of his blend of speed and size — he's 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, but he clocked 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had more drops (16) than touchdowns (14) across four seasons at North Dakota, but he became a fast riser in the pre-draft process because of his measurables.

DT Travis Jones, UConn

Jones was a hulk in the middle of an otherwise subpar defense with the Huskies but has always been a highly-touted prospect in the draft. He's already a strong interior cog against the run and can become even better if he refines his pash rush ability.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

He's also been a common mock pick to the Browns and has been a fast riser after he was named the MVP of the Senior Bowl. Draft analysts believe Winfrey is a more talented player than his stats (17 tackles for a loss and six sacks) suggest.

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal cashed in his senior year with 8.5 sacks and has eye-popping athleticism in his 283-pound frame. He has more room to grow at the NFL level but is widely projected to become a starter.

DL Logan Hall, Houston

Hall is an interesting prospect because of his versatility. He primarily played in the interior with Houston but has been projected as an edge rusher in the pre-draft process, and the Browns could have interest since both positions are a need. They've heavily coveted versatile players under Andrew Berry, too.

DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo wasn't expected to be available on Day 2 at the beginning of the offseason, but an Achilles tear at his pro day bumped him down draft boards. He might have to miss all of his rookie season, but his ceiling is still immensely high after he totaled 11 sacks in his first season as a starter.

DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Mafe has the tools to become a starter but is expected to need time to fully develop in the NFL. He had 11.5 sacks his last two seasons but averaged only 2.6 tackles per game in 2021.

DE Drake Jackson, USC