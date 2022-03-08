Browns Mailbag: Talking potential free agent WRs, a rising pass rusher and more

We're back from Indianapolis and multiple days removed from eating steak for dinner.

Now, it's time to shift the focus to free agency, which kicks off in earnest next Wednesday.

We're taking three of your questions in our first Mailbag of March.

As we all know, the Browns need WRs. I think we will pick one up in the first round of the draft but what do you think about free agency? Two good options I have seen: Michael Gallup and Juju Smith-Schuster. What do you think about signing those guys? — Gus M., North Carolina

Ah yes, it's that time of year. Free agency speculation is abounding, and the wide receiver position has come under the microscope as the Browns get ready for the start of the 2022 league year. It certainly was a position we highlighted in our coverage of the NFL Combine, and mock drafters are close to unanimous in believing Cleveland will select a wide receiver with the No. 13 pick. That said, there's free agency first, and there are a number of talented players who will be switching teams in the coming days and weeks. It's important to remember that whatever the Browns do in free agency, the draft plan likely won't be impacted in too big of a way.

"I think it would be disingenuous to say that free agency does not have some interplay with the draft," Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said last week at the NFL Combine. "But I would not say it would be the primary driver in terms of what we really want to do with our draft picks."

I suggest reading our latest breakdown of the WR market, which continues to evolve as teams reach extensions or utilize the franchise tag on players to keep them from hitting free agency. The two you highlight do not qualify for that distinction … yet. There's still a lot that can happen over the next eight days.

Gallup, for instance, could be in line for a few more years with the Cowboys in the wake of the news WR Amari Cooper is likely to be released. Gallup is coming off an injury-affected 2021 in which he appeared in nine games and amassed 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Gallup, who posted a career-high 1,107 yards in 2019, tore his ACL in Week 17, so his status for the early part of the season could be in question.