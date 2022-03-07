7 prospects moving up draft boards after NFL Combine week

NFL Combine week is over, which leaves us another month and a half until the 2022 draft begins and the prospects are back under the league's spotlight.

To wrap up our Combine coverage, we're taking a look at seven prospects at positions of interest for the Browns who undoubtedly improved their draft stock.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis was the top star of the week, and most draft analysts might say it wasn't even close. At 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, he was one of the biggest players to receive the invite to Indy, yet his 40-yard dash time was 4.78 seconds, which is faster than a sizable chunk of NFL quarterbacks — including Patrick Mahomes (4.80 40-yard dash in 2017). His broad jump was 10-foot-3, which is the longest distance ever measured at the Combine for a player over 300 pounds.

Davis was already expected to be a first-round pick, and his jaw-dropping performance might just guarantee him to land in the top 15. He's a beast and will certainly be on the Browns' radar at No. 13 overall.

DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker likely solidified himself as an early first-round pick after he clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an incredible time for a player who weighed in at 272 pounds. For context, his speed was faster than most times from the defensive backs. He also measured at 6-foot-5 and had a 35 ½-inch arm length, an above-average size for an edge rusher. Myles Garrett, for example, has 35 ¼-inch arms.

Georgia's star-studded defensive line trio has three prospects who could all be drafted in the first round. Davis and Walker, of course, are two of them after great weeks, and DT Devonte Wyatt is also a likely first-rounder after he posted one of the fastest 40-yard dashes (4.77 seconds) by a defensive tackle since 2003.

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

For a few hours Thursday night, Thornton became the most-discussed player of Combine week after he posted an unofficial 40-yard time of 4.21 seconds, which would have broken John Ross' record of 4.22 from 2017.