7 prospects moving up draft boards after NFL Combine week

NFL Combine week is over, which leaves us another month and a half until the 2022 draft begins and the prospects are back under the league's spotlight.
To wrap up our Combine coverage, we're taking a look at seven prospects at positions of interest for the Browns who undoubtedly improved their draft stock.
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Davis was the top star of the week, and most draft analysts might say it wasn't even close. At 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, he was one of the biggest players to receive the invite to Indy, yet his 40-yard dash time was 4.78 seconds, which is faster than a sizable chunk of NFL quarterbacks — including Patrick Mahomes (4.80 40-yard dash in 2017). His broad jump was 10-foot-3, which is the longest distance ever measured at the Combine for a player over 300 pounds.
Davis was already expected to be a first-round pick, and his jaw-dropping performance might just guarantee him to land in the top 15. He's a beast and will certainly be on the Browns' radar at No. 13 overall.
DE Travon Walker, Georgia
Walker likely solidified himself as an early first-round pick after he clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an incredible time for a player who weighed in at 272 pounds. For context, his speed was faster than most times from the defensive backs. He also measured at 6-foot-5 and had a 35 ½-inch arm length, an above-average size for an edge rusher. Myles Garrett, for example, has 35 ¼-inch arms.
Georgia's star-studded defensive line trio has three prospects who could all be drafted in the first round. Davis and Walker, of course, are two of them after great weeks, and DT Devonte Wyatt is also a likely first-rounder after he posted one of the fastest 40-yard dashes (4.77 seconds) by a defensive tackle since 2003.
WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
For a few hours Thursday night, Thornton became the most-discussed player of Combine week after he posted an unofficial 40-yard time of 4.21 seconds, which would have broken John Ross' record of 4.22 from 2017.
The official time, however, came back at 4.28 seconds, which was still the fastest 40-yard time of the week. The wide receiver class was the fastest in combine history as 31 players recorded sub-4.4 times in the 40-yard dash, so Thornton's speed will no doubt bump his name up draft boards across the league.
The wide receivers speak at their media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Similar to Thornton, Olave's 40-yard time originally drew lots of attention after he unofficially clocked a 4.26. The official time, however, came back to 4.39 — still one of the fastest times of the receiver class. Olave was only 0.01 seconds slower than his former Buckeyes teammate, Garrett Wilson, who ran it in 4.38 seconds. Olave also recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and 10-4 broad jump.
Before the Combine, Olave didn't quite appear to be in the same top WR tier as players such as Wilson, Treylon Burks or Drake London, but his Combine numbers certainly merit conversation about whether he belongs in that top tier now.
WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
Austin had one of the best all-around combines of any receiver, posting a speedy 4.32 time (third-best among WRs) in the 40, a 39-inch vertical (third-best among WRs) and an 11-3' broad jump, making him the shortest player (at 5-foot-7) to broad jump over 11 inches at the Combine since 2003. Austin is a likely Day 2 option who recorded 1,149 receiving yards last season and had 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons.
WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Moore remains a strong candidate to be selected on Day 2 after he posted 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Broncos. His hand-size measured at 10.25, the biggest of all receivers in the class, and he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash.
S Nick Cross, Maryland
Cross is a likely Day 2-3 option who could see his value rise after he led all safeties with a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 37-inch vertical and 10-10 broad jump. Cross is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds and matches the profile of most strong, physical safeties in the NFL.