Mock Draft Roundup: The latest Browns projections from the 2022 NFL Combine

It's a big week for the 2022 NFL Draft, and we're rounding up the latest mock drafts

Mar 04, 2022 at 01:55 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The 2022 NFL Combine is rolling forward in Indianapolis with on-field drills set to stretch through the weekend.

We're rounding up the latest mock drafts as the buzz swirls at one of the NFL's biggest offseason events.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Kiper projects the Browns to trade up to No. 9 to take London, who has drawn comparisons to Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Brooks says the former basketball player has "a knack for winning 50-50 balls on the perimeter."

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com

The pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The analysis: Wilson writes Johnson was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl who solidified his status as a first-round pass rusher.

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

The pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The analysis: Johnson began his college career at Georgia but made his mark at Florida State, collecting 12 sacks this past season.

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Edwards has the Browns trading back a couple of spots before taking one of the top-ranked pass-catchers in the draft.

Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash during Thursday's on-field workouts.

WalterFootball.com

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson had a breakout 2021 season in which he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Zack Patraw, SI.com

The pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The analysis: Davis would be the first defensive tackle off the board in this projection.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The analysis: Williams is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Burks, at 225 pounds, ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash Thursday.

Advertising