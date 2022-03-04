Mock Draft Roundup: The latest Browns projections from the 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is rolling forward in Indianapolis with on-field drills set to stretch through the weekend.
We're rounding up the latest mock drafts as the buzz swirls at one of the NFL's biggest offseason events.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: Kiper projects the Browns to trade up to No. 9 to take London, who has drawn comparisons to Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: Brooks says the former basketball player has "a knack for winning 50-50 balls on the perimeter."
The pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
The analysis: Wilson writes Johnson was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl who solidified his status as a first-round pass rusher.
The pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
The analysis: Johnson began his college career at Georgia but made his mark at Florida State, collecting 12 sacks this past season.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Edwards has the Browns trading back a couple of spots before taking one of the top-ranked pass-catchers in the draft.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Wilson clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash during Thursday's on-field workouts.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Wilson had a breakout 2021 season in which he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
The analysis: Davis would be the first defensive tackle off the board in this projection.
The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
The analysis: Williams is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Burks, at 225 pounds, ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash Thursday.
