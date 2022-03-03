Combine

Best WR quotes from 2022 NFL Combine

Here's what some of the top receiver prospects of the 2022 NFL Draft said in Indianapolis

Mar 03, 2022 at 02:19 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — In case you haven't heard, the Browns might have some interest in the top receivers from the 2022 NFL Draft class.

We've covered podium interviews from several of the top WR prospects in the least two days, but the draft class is fairly loaded with several more receivers who could appeal to the Browns from Rounds 1-3 and beyond.

Here's a collection of some of the best quotes that came from Wednesday, which was media day for the wide receiver class.

Greg Newsome, hands down. He definitely gave me the most trouble. He's with the Browns right now. I played him in the 2020 season, that COVID year. I'd definitely have to say he's the best defensive back I've faced so far. He was just patient. At that time, I didn't play against a patient DB. So going up against him, it was definitely something new for me and the things that I usually do to win against DBs, it didn't really work on him. So that's definitely a game that even up to this day that I still watch. It still haunts me that I let one slip away. Purdue WR David Bell on the best defensive back he's ever faced.

It would be great to link up with Baker. Baker's someone that, like I said, did all the things that I wanted to do. Being a Heisman winner, that's stuff you can only dream about. So watching him ball when I was younger, that was really awesome. Having that opportunity to maybe have that happen again would be awesome. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson on Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Photos: 2022 Combine - Wide Receivers

The wide receivers speak at their media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20220302-MS-022
1 / 27
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
2 / 27

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
3 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
4 / 27

Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
5 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Slade Bolden, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
6 / 27

Wide receiver Slade Bolden, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
7 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
8 / 27

Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Justyn Ross, Clemson at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
9 / 27

Wide receiver Justyn Ross, Clemson at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
10 / 27

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
11 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
12 / 27

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
13 / 27

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
14 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
15 / 27

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
16 / 27

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
17 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
18 / 27

Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
19 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
20 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
21 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Dontario Drummond, Mississippi at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
22 / 27

Wide receiver Dontario Drummond, Mississippi at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
23 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
24 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
25 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
26 / 27

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell, Purdue at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
27 / 27

Wide receiver David Bell, Purdue at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Recovery is going well. I'm about six weeks out of surgery. Have been walking well. Walking without the brace for two weeks. Walking without the crutches for three weeks. Been doing well. Just recently been getting running motion. Everything has just been going good really. Alabama WR Jameson Williams, a first-round caliber prospect who's been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the National Championship Game on Jan. 10.
In a sense it happened like on accident, I’d say. Not on accident, but I was recruited as a corner so I feel like my recruitment wasn’t that – I didn’t have a lot of recruitment coming out of high school. I remember Coach (Bill) Kenny calling me late in the season. He was saying like, oh, a scholarship got opened up. Would you still like to come to Western Michigan. And I accepted it, felt like it was the biggest stage for me and that’s how that happened. Western Michigan WR Skyy Walker, who didn't start playing receiver until college, on his recruitment to the Broncos
I feel like as a wide receiver, your No. 1 one job is to catch the ball, so you should always do that. Catching the football is pretty much therapeutic to me. I'm doing it any any possible chance I can get, whether it's laying in my bed at night or catching the JUGS Machine. Catching the football has never been a difficult challenge to me. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
I’ve watched a lot of (49ers WR) Deebo Samuel, just the way he plays RB, inside, outside. That’s who I try to mimic game after. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
It's a great organization. I definitely like the way they run things. Just to stay in the state of Ohio… I know the fanbase is crazy and is one of the best fanbases. I would definitely love that and enjoy that. Ohio State WR Chris Olave on possibly playing with the Browns
It's just like getting a rebound to me. When the ball is in the air, I'm gonna go get it. USC WR Drake London on how his basketball background translates to contested catches in football
I think all the places I've lived, all the people I've been around is one of the biggest keys to who I am today. I think culture is one of the biggest keys to who I am today and diversity, just having lived around so many different types of people and adapted to so many cultures I've lived in definitely helped me become the man I am today. Alabama WR John Metchie III, who was born in Taiwan and spent his childhood in both Africa and Canada before starting high school in the U.S.

