Callie Brownson highlighted as one of 12 women coaches during the NFL Women's Forum 

The NFL hosted its eighth annual NFL Women's Forum at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as part of its continued effort and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The program connected 40 women – 60 percent of whom are women of color – with leaders in professional football. In its eight years, there have been 400 women through the program who have earned opportunities to connect with coaches and general managers across the league.

The Browns continue to be a part of the conversation increasing women's presence in the league and were represented with assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson who participated in the panel with the 12 women coaches across the league.

"This is obviously very powerful with all of us up here, but eight years ago I was in that chair," Brownson said during the panel discussion. "And if you would have told me I would be where I am now, I probably would not have believed you. So, I owe it to her to have the purpose and to remind myself of that purpose, and to continue to work hard, continue to grow."

Brownson joined the Browns as chief of staff in 2020 and became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a game when she served as the team's acting tight ends coach during a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. She was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for her accomplishments as artifacts from the game with a sideline jacket and autographed ball put on display. Brownson also served as acting wide receivers coach during a Week 17 victory against the Steelers in 2020 and acting running backs coach in Week 15 against the Raiders in 2021.

She then added assistant wide receivers coach to her title and duties in 2022 and has served in that role since. As Brownson shared her journey with those in attendance, she spoke highly of the role that head coach Kevin Stefanski has played in her progress over her NFL career.