Browns Jason Tarver aims to teach and showcase the best of linebacker group at 2024 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — As the linebacker group took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns had a familiar face running the drills for the prospects in linebackers coach Jason Tarver.

And while he focused on running the drills for the prospects, it was also an opportunity for Tarver to see each and every prospect up close.

"It's really the one time you have them all together, so you can really learn about the prospects, who they are and how they compete," Tarver said. "And you can at least say hi to everybody. Sometimes I'll say in a meeting before, like, 'Hey, remember, I'm going to ask you this on the field when I see you,' to see how they recall things, but also to make connections. Because you don't know in the future, they're going to become free agents at some point in time, and be like, 'Hey, Coach, I remember you from the drills, that was awesome.' And those little links can sometimes really help you."

When Tarver is on the field with the prospects, the main point they focus on with the players is to not to guess or try and memorize the drills. They want the players to allow themselves to react to the drills and perform the movements required of a linebacker.

Through the drills that they ran, Tarver said the goal is to show how they move sideways and keep their feet apart in balanced positions. With the job of the linebacker to find where the ball is while backed off the line or diagnose a play and move quickly from different angles to the ball, that's what they want to help show in the drills.

"So, a lot of the change-of-direction drills are that – we're shuffling sideways, then we're going to run somewhere and then we're going to change direction again," Tarver said. "And then we're going to finish with a catch, or a scoop of a fumble or a defeat of a block. They're all movements simulated for what a player has to do to be a successful player at that position."

The group that ran the sequence of drills with Tarver on Thursday included some of Tarver's former colleagues from his time at the 49ers. Leading up to the Combine they spent time planning which drills they should run to show the players' skillsets, as well as see the entire group carry out the same movements. They would text back and forth about ideas they had and formulated a plan.

Tarver said that the drill he ran on Thursday on the field is a newer drill that is slightly modified from past years in order to show a skill that coaches and general managers across the league wanted to see more of in action.