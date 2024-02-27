5 things to know from GM Andrew Berry at the 2024 NFL Combine

Tackles Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr. progressing from injuries

The Browns dealt with numerous injuries across position groups in the 2023 season and were hit especially hard to their offensive line. They lost T Jack Conklin in Week 1 to a season-ending knee injury, which allowed rookie T Dawand Jones to earn the starting job in Week 2. He started nine games, but then suffered a knee injury in Week 13 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season following Week 14.

Jedrick Wills Jr. injured his knee in Week 9 against the Cardinals, and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 7, and then underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, and missed the remainder of the 2023 season.

"We do anticipate them being ready for the season," Berry said. "They all have different injuries, so different time horizons for their recovery, but all three of them have been working hard. All three of them are progressing as appropriate, and we do anticipate having them available to us throughout the season."

Berry said that the tackle position is one that they will invest in. They know just how important in the offensive line – especially after dealing with the slew of injuries to that specific group during the 2023 season.