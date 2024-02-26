 Skip to main content
Browns 2024 NFL Combine Primer: Here's what you need to know

The NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis beginning Feb. 27 as prospects work out in front of scouts and NFL front office members

Feb 26, 2024 at 02:17 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

A key event of the offseason is set to kick off this week in Indianapolis, as team executives, coaches and scouts come to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to gather information on over 300 former collegiate players ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Browns are without a first-round pick in this year's draft, yet the combine is still an opportunity for them to evaluate talent. They can use the information gathered from on-field workouts, as well as meetings off the field, to help inform their process for the draft come April.

Here's what you need to know about the NFL Combine heading into the week in Indianapolis.

TV Schedule

Live coverage for the NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills will take place on NFL Network beginning Feb. 29. Live streaming of NFL Network is available through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers. It's also available to scream across devices on NFL+.

Thursday, Feb. 29:

3 p.m. ET – defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday, March 1:

3 p.m. ET – defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday, March 2:

1 p.m. ET – running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers

Sunday, March 3:

1 p.m. ET – offensive linemen

Draft Prospect Facts

The NFL invited 321 prospects to attend the 2024 Combine. Michigan led all schools with 18 players invited, followed Washington with 13 and Florida State with 12 prospects. There are 95 collegiate football programs represented among the 321 invited prospects.

The Browns have seven draft picks in the 2024 Draft, beginning in the second round with the 54th overall pick. They also hold a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, two sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick. They hold their second, third and one fifth-round pick. They acquired another fifth rounder from the Panthers in the Baker Mayfield trade. They acquired a sixth-round pick from the Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade, and another from the Ravens for the 229th overall pick in 2023.

Expert Outlook on the Browns

Ahead of the Scouting Combine, NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah pinpointed four defensive players who could be intriguing prospects for the Browns and their second-round pick.

Cleveland Browns Daily

Cleveland Browns Daily will air live from Indianapolis from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop will be on site from the Indiana Convention Center, where they will interview a number of NFL experts and other special guests. Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry will join live on Tuesday from radio row, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will join live on Wednesday. The show can be heard live on the Browns mobile app and streamed on the audio section of ClevelandBrowns.com.

Social Media

Follow @Browns on Twitter for information on the latest press conferences, articles, photos and more from the Combine. Staff writer Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) and Browns radio voice and color analyst Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) will also be on site providing information over the course of the week.

What's Next

  • The new league year and free agency begin on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
  • The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit April 25-27.
  • Teams can invite up to 30 prospects for in-person visits leading up to the draft.
  • College pro days may begin on March 7.

