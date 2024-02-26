Browns 2024 NFL Combine Primer: Here's what you need to know

Browns Draft Picks

The Browns have seven draft picks in the 2024 Draft, beginning in the second round with the 54th overall pick. They also hold a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, two sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick. They hold their second, third and one fifth-round pick. They acquired another fifth rounder from the Panthers in the Baker Mayfield trade. They acquired a sixth-round pick from the Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade, and another from the Ravens for the 229th overall pick in 2023.