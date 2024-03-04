 Skip to main content
Advertising

Combine

Presented by

5 intriguing performers at the 2024 NFL Combine 

A look at prospects who could be in the conversation for the Browns during the second and third round of the NFL Draft

Mar 04, 2024 at 01:45 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Combine top prospects 3.4

The 2024 NFL Combine officially wrapped up on March 3 ending with the final day of drill workouts for the offensive lineman prospects.

After a busy week in Indianapolis, filled with interviews and drill workouts in front of all 32 NFL teams, this rookie draft class now looks ahead to the draft, beginning on April 25. The Browns' first pick will come in the second round at No. 54, and their next is in the third round at No. 85. However, they used the week at the combine to take a closer look at prospects for in their range of picks throughout the draft.

Let's look at five players from the week who might have stood out to the Browns.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy made history at the combine, as he set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds. Worthy was a name that multiple draft experts had named could be in the range for the Browns if they target a wide receiver. Worthy played three seasons at Texas, finishing with 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He may have elevated his draft stock with his record-setting 40-yard dash time, showcasing his speed, but he could be an intriguing wideout for the Browns if he's available at the time of their picks.

Photos: Prospect Media Availability

NFL prospects speak at their media availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Photo-Sponsor-2023 with Playoff
1 / 121
Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
2 / 121

Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
3 / 121

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
4 / 121

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Troy Franklin, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
5 / 121

Wide Receiver Troy Franklin, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
6 / 121

Wide Receiver Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
7 / 121

Wide Receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
8 / 121

Tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Calen Bullock, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
9 / 121

Defensive back Calen Bullock, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
10 / 121

Wide Receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
11 / 121

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
12 / 121

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
13 / 121

Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
14 / 121

Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
15 / 121

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jamari Thrash, Louisville speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
16 / 121

Wide Receiver Jamari Thrash, Louisville speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Mike Hall, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
17 / 121

Defensive lineman Mike Hall, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
18 / 121

Tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Byron Murphy, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
19 / 121

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
20 / 121

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
21 / 121

Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
22 / 121

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
23 / 121

Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Sam Hartman, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
24 / 121

Quarterback Sam Hartman, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Darius Muasau, UCLA speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
25 / 121

Linebacker Darius Muasau, UCLA speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
26 / 121

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
27 / 121

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
28 / 121

Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Zay Weaver, Colorado speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
29 / 121

Wide Receiver Zay Weaver, Colorado speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
30 / 121

Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
31 / 121

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
32 / 121

Quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
33 / 121

Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Trevino Wallace, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
34 / 121

Linebacker Trevino Wallace, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
35 / 121

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
36 / 121

Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
37 / 121

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
38 / 121

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Payton Wilson, North Carolina State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
39 / 121

Linebacker Payton Wilson, North Carolina State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
40 / 121

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
41 / 121

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
42 / 121

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Erick All, Iowa speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
43 / 121

Tight end Erick All, Iowa speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Devin Leary, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
44 / 121

Quarterback Devin Leary, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Drake Male, North Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
45 / 121

Quarterback Drake Male, North Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
46 / 121

Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
47 / 121

Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Magee, Temple speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
48 / 121

Linebacker Jordan Magee, Temple speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Maason Smith, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
49 / 121

Defensive lineman Maason Smith, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
50 / 121

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
51 / 121

Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Chris Braswell, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
52 / 121

Linebacker Chris Braswell, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
53 / 121

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
54 / 121

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Mike Hall, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
55 / 121

Defensive lineman Mike Hall, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Max Melton, Rutgers speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
56 / 121

Defensive back Max Melton, Rutgers speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
57 / 121

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jared Wiley, TCU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
58 / 121

Tight end Jared Wiley, TCU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
59 / 121

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Karen King, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
60 / 121

Defensive back Karen King, Penn State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mike Barrett, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
61 / 121

Linebacker Mike Barrett, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Maason Smith, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
62 / 121

Defensive lineman Maason Smith, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
63 / 121

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
64 / 121

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
65 / 121

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Cade Stover, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
66 / 121

Tight end Cade Stover, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
67 / 121

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
68 / 121

Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall, Florida speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Xavier Legette, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
69 / 121

Wide Receiver Xavier Legette, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Johnny Newton, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
70 / 121

Defensive lineman Johnny Newton, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
71 / 121

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Evan Williams, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
72 / 121

Defensive back Evan Williams, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Tanner Mclachlan, Arizona speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
73 / 121

Tight end Tanner Mclachlan, Arizona speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Cam Hart, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
74 / 121

Defensive back Cam Hart, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
75 / 121

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Roman Wilson, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
76 / 121

Wide Receiver Roman Wilson, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
77 / 121

Defensive back Jay Key, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Trevino Wallace, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
78 / 121

Linebacker Trevino Wallace, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
79 / 121

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Dru Phillips, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
80 / 121

Defensive back Dru Phillips, Kentucky speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
81 / 121

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
82 / 121

Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dallas Turner, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
83 / 121

Linebacker Dallas Turner, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
84 / 121

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
85 / 121

Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Tip Reiman, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
86 / 121

Tight end Tip Reiman, Illinois speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Nate Wiggins, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
87 / 121

Defensive back Nate Wiggins, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Marist Liufau, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
88 / 121

Linebacker Marist Liufau, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
89 / 121

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Anthony Gould, Oregon State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
90 / 121

Wide Receiver Anthony Gould, Oregon State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
91 / 121

Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
92 / 121

Linebacker Steele Chambers, Ohio State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tyrice Knight, UTEP speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
93 / 121

Linebacker Tyrice Knight, UTEP speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker JD Bertrand, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
94 / 121

Linebacker JD Bertrand, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Payton Wilson, North Carolina State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
95 / 121

Linebacker Payton Wilson, North Carolina State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Dallin Holder, Colorado State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
96 / 121

Tight end Dallin Holder, Colorado State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
97 / 121

Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
98 / 121

Wide Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
99 / 121

Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Calen Bullock, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
100 / 121

Defensive back Calen Bullock, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Mike Sainristil, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
101 / 121

Defensive back Mike Sainristil, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
102 / 121

Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Texas speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Kamren Kinchens, University of Miami speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
103 / 121

Defensive back Kamren Kinchens, University of Miami speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Max Melton, Rutgers speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
104 / 121

Defensive back Max Melton, Rutgers speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
105 / 121

Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Ced Gray, North Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.
106 / 121

Linebacker Ced Gray, North Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 28, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
107 / 121

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end AJ Barner, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
108 / 121

Tight end AJ Barner, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Tykee Smith, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
109 / 121

Defensive back Tykee Smith, Georgia speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Cole Bishop, Utah speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
110 / 121

Defensive back Cole Bishop, Utah speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Troy Franklin, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
111 / 121

Wide Receiver Troy Franklin, Oregon speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
112 / 121

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Michigan speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Trey Knox, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
113 / 121

Tight end Trey Knox, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jaheim Bell, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
114 / 121

Tight end Jaheim Bell, Florida State speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Xavier Legette, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
115 / 121

Wide Receiver Xavier Legette, South Carolina speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Michael Penix, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
116 / 121

Quarterback Michael Penix, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Cam Hart, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
117 / 121

Defensive back Cam Hart, Notre Dame speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Nate Wiggins, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
118 / 121

Defensive back Nate Wiggins, Clemson speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
119 / 121

Tight end Jack Westover, Washington speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.
120 / 121

Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on February 29, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.
121 / 121

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC speaks to the media during his availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on on March 1, 2024.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Wilson had a strong performance during the combine, as he led the linebackers with the fastest 40-dash among the group at 4.43 seconds, putting his speed on display. He also finished in a four-way tie in the 10-yard split at 1.54 seconds. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson finished with a total score of 81 at the NFL Combine, which ranked second in the 2024 Combine linebacker ranking. At 6-foot-4, 233 pounds, Wilson played five seasons with N.C. State. In two of his five seasons, Wilson recorded over 100 tackles, with a career-high 138 tackles in the 2023 season. He set other career-highs with six sacks, six passes defended, a fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown.

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Fiske finished with a top five prospect grade among all defensive tackles after his performance day at the combine. He clocked a 4.78 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest among defensive tackles, as well as a 4.37 shuttle time. He had the best broad jump at 9-foot-9-inches and best vertical jump among defensive tackles at 33.50 inches. He also ranked third among defensive tackle ranking, according to Next Gen Stats, and could be a prospect for the Browns if they look to bolster their defensive line. Fiske played four seasons at Western Michigan from 2019-22 before playing his final season at FSU. He tied his career-high of six sacks during the 2023 season at FSU, and finished the season with 43 tackles, as well as nine tackles for loss.

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jenkins finished within the top five among defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash at 4.91 seconds and ranked sixth among all defensive tackles with an 83-athleticism score. He's a strong run defender that totaled 113 tackles in his three seasons at Michigan, with 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. He had a 30-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.78 seconds.

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Legette finished in the top 10 for the wide receivers with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He also added a 40-inch vertical jump – sixth among the wide receivers – and ranked 10th among wideouts with an athleticism score of 82, according to Next Gen Stats. In his final season with South Carolina in 2023, Legette caught 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Callie Brownson highlighted as one of 12 women coaches during the NFL Women's Forum 

Brownson and head coach Kevin Stefanski each spoke at panel discussions during the 2024 Women's Forum a part of the 2024 NFL Combine
news

Browns Jason Tarver aims to teach and showcase the best of linebacker group at 2024 NFL Combine

Tarver is heading into his fifth season with the Browns as linebackers coach
news

Wideout prospect Ricky Pearsall models tempo for route running after Amari Cooper

Pearsall participated in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine ahead of NFL Draft
news

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his outlook on the second day the 2024 NFL Draft

The Browns have their first pick at No. 54 in second round and one pick in the third round at No. 85
news

Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski at the 2024 NFL Combine

Stefanski discussed a planned visit to Deshaun Watson, development of draft picks and more
news

5 things to know from GM Andrew Berry at the 2024 NFL Combine

Berry discussed Deshaun Watson's progress, coaching changes and more 
news

Browns to host Vikings for joint practices 

This will mark the fourth consecutive year of joint practices for the Browns
news

Browns 2024 NFL Combine Primer: Here's what you need to know

The NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis beginning Feb. 27 as prospects work out in front of scouts and NFL front office members
news

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah looks at four players for Browns' second-round pick ahead of NFL Combine

Jeremiah names two defensive tackles and two linebackers as intriguing prospects for the Browns
news

Browns determined to give 'open-minded' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz 'pieces to go succeed'

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry made it clear last week at the combine that they're looking to add talent to help Jim Schwartz in his first year as defensive coordinator
news

Speedy Cincinnati wideouts Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker represent Northeast Ohio in path to NFL

The two Northeast Ohio natives are possible prospects the Browns could target in April's draft
Advertising