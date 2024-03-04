5 intriguing performers at the 2024 NFL Combine 

The 2024 NFL Combine officially wrapped up on March 3 ending with the final day of drill workouts for the offensive lineman prospects.
After a busy week in Indianapolis, filled with interviews and drill workouts in front of all 32 NFL teams, this rookie draft class now looks ahead to the draft, beginning on April 25. The Browns' first pick will come in the second round at No. 54, and their next is in the third round at No. 85. However, they used the week at the combine to take a closer look at prospects for in their range of picks throughout the draft.
Let's look at five players from the week who might have stood out to the Browns.
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Worthy made history at the combine, as he set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds. Worthy was a name that multiple draft experts had named could be in the range for the Browns if they target a wide receiver. Worthy played three seasons at Texas, finishing with 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He may have elevated his draft stock with his record-setting 40-yard dash time, showcasing his speed, but he could be an intriguing wideout for the Browns if he's available at the time of their picks.
NFL prospects speak at their media availability at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
Wilson had a strong performance during the combine, as he led the linebackers with the fastest 40-dash among the group at 4.43 seconds, putting his speed on display. He also finished in a four-way tie in the 10-yard split at 1.54 seconds. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson finished with a total score of 81 at the NFL Combine, which ranked second in the 2024 Combine linebacker ranking. At 6-foot-4, 233 pounds, Wilson played five seasons with N.C. State. In two of his five seasons, Wilson recorded over 100 tackles, with a career-high 138 tackles in the 2023 season. He set other career-highs with six sacks, six passes defended, a fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown.
DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Fiske finished with a top five prospect grade among all defensive tackles after his performance day at the combine. He clocked a 4.78 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest among defensive tackles, as well as a 4.37 shuttle time. He had the best broad jump at 9-foot-9-inches and best vertical jump among defensive tackles at 33.50 inches. He also ranked third among defensive tackle ranking, according to Next Gen Stats, and could be a prospect for the Browns if they look to bolster their defensive line. Fiske played four seasons at Western Michigan from 2019-22 before playing his final season at FSU. He tied his career-high of six sacks during the 2023 season at FSU, and finished the season with 43 tackles, as well as nine tackles for loss.
DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Jenkins finished within the top five among defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash at 4.91 seconds and ranked sixth among all defensive tackles with an 83-athleticism score. He's a strong run defender that totaled 113 tackles in his three seasons at Michigan, with 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. He had a 30-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.78 seconds.
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Legette finished in the top 10 for the wide receivers with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He also added a 40-inch vertical jump – sixth among the wide receivers – and ranked 10th among wideouts with an athleticism score of 82, according to Next Gen Stats. In his final season with South Carolina in 2023, Legette caught 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.