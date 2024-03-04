5 intriguing performers at the 2024 NFL Combine 

Fiske finished with a top five prospect grade among all defensive tackles after his performance day at the combine. He clocked a 4.78 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest among defensive tackles, as well as a 4.37 shuttle time. He had the best broad jump at 9-foot-9-inches and best vertical jump among defensive tackles at 33.50 inches. He also ranked third among defensive tackle ranking, according to Next Gen Stats, and could be a prospect for the Browns if they look to bolster their defensive line. Fiske played four seasons at Western Michigan from 2019-22 before playing his final season at FSU. He tied his career-high of six sacks during the 2023 season at FSU, and finished the season with 43 tackles, as well as nine tackles for loss.