Wideout prospect Ricky Pearsall models tempo for route running after Amari Cooper

He's a prospect that could be in play for the Browns if they look to draft a wide receiver. The Browns' first picks of the NFL Draft will come on the second day of the draft. They have a second-round pick at No. 54 and a third-round pick at No. 85. ESPN's draft analyst Jordan Reid said on Cleveland Browns Daily that a wideout could be an option for the Browns with the depth of the wide receiver group in this year's draft class.

"I would love to see the Browns add another wide receiver, just because they do have some weapons," Reid said. "Amari Cooper was phenomenal last year, but outside of that, Elijah Moore was a little bit up and down last year. But I would like to see them add another weapon to the room. Maybe somewhere on Day 2 or Day 3 they could look to add one."

Pearsall was also a prospect on Reid's list that could stand out at the NFL Combine. Wide receivers are set to participate in drills on March 2.