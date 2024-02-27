 Skip to main content
Advertising

Combine

Presented by

Browns to host Vikings for joint practices 

This will mark the fourth consecutive year of joint practices for the Browns

Feb 27, 2024 at 02:53 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

AB Day 1 joint practice story

INDIANAPOLIS – Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Browns will host the Vikings for joint practices.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the Browns will rely on joint practices during training camp to evaluate their roster. The two previous years Cleveland held practices with the Eagles. They traveled to Philadelphia in 2023 and hosted the Eagles in 2022 for two practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. They also host the Giants in Berea in 2021.

Practice dates will be announced at a later time, as well as the preseason game schedule.

Related Content

news

5 things to know from GM Andrew Berry at the 2024 NFL Combine

Berry discussed Deshaun Watson's progress, coaching changes and more 
news

Browns 2024 NFL Combine Primer: Here's what you need to know

The NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis beginning Feb. 27 as prospects work out in front of scouts and NFL front office members
news

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah looks at four players for Browns' second-round pick ahead of NFL Combine

Jeremiah names two defensive tackles and two linebackers as intriguing prospects for the Browns
news

Browns determined to give 'open-minded' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz 'pieces to go succeed'

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry made it clear last week at the combine that they're looking to add talent to help Jim Schwartz in his first year as defensive coordinator
news

Speedy Cincinnati wideouts Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker represent Northeast Ohio in path to NFL

The two Northeast Ohio natives are possible prospects the Browns could target in April's draft
news

Chris Simms believes Deshaun Watson will be 'right back near the top quarterbacks in football'

The NBC Sports NFL analyst sees the offense showing big improvements in Watson's second season in Cleveland
news

Catherine Raîche enjoying 'year of firsts,' serving as 'rock star' assistant GM and VP of football ops

After becoming a mother while transitioning to a new role that made her the highest-ranked female team personnel executive in NFL history with the Browns, Raîche has found a balance in life
news

5 things to know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2023 NFL Combine

Stefanski discussed coaching changes, Deshaun Watson, the Hall of Fame Game selection and more 
news

Edge rushers of 2023 draft class hope to emulate talents of — and possibly play with — Myles Garrett

Garrett's impact on the current generation of edge rushers has been felt at the 2023 combine
news

5 things to know from Andrew Berry at 2023 NFL Combine

Berry discussed the moves the Browns have made on the defense and what could still be ahead for the whole roster
news

Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

The NFL Combine is back in Indianapolis this week as hundreds of college prospects perform in front of league scouts, coaches and executives
Advertising