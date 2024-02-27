Browns to host Vikings for joint practices 

INDIANAPOLIS – Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Browns will host the Vikings for joint practices.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the Browns will rely on joint practices during training camp to evaluate their roster. The two previous years Cleveland held practices with the Eagles. They traveled to Philadelphia in 2023 and hosted the Eagles in 2022 for two practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. They also host the Giants in Berea in 2021.