NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his outlook on the second day the 2024 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — While much of the focus at the NFL Combine has centered around the first round of the draft in April, the second and third round can provide players who can be contributors in the NFL.

And that's where the opportunity lies for the Browns. Their first pick of the draft will come at No. 54 of the second round, and their next pick will be at No. 85 in the third round.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks there are intriguing prospects who could be available for the Browns at their picks, looking at defensive tackle or linebacker in the second round. Yet, Jeremiah also believes this year's draft is strong for wide receivers – especially when it comes to the second day of the NFL Draft. As Jeremiah spoke with Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily, he named a few wideout prospects to keep an eye on.

"There's a bunch of them, but to me, Ladd McConkey from Georgia is really fun," Jeremiah said to Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily at the NFL Combine. "He knows how to separate, run routes, get open and he does some things after the catch that kind of surprise you with his quickness and juice. Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky is just a run-after-the-catch machine. So, if you're looking for that guy, get him a bubble screen, flip him a shovel, just let him get the ball in his hands and go. He's a lot of fun there in that range.