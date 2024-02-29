NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his outlook on the second day the 2024 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — While much of the focus at the NFL Combine has centered around the first round of the draft in April, the second and third round can provide players who can be contributors in the NFL.
And that's where the opportunity lies for the Browns. Their first pick of the draft will come at No. 54 of the second round, and their next pick will be at No. 85 in the third round.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks there are intriguing prospects who could be available for the Browns at their picks, looking at defensive tackle or linebacker in the second round. Yet, Jeremiah also believes this year's draft is strong for wide receivers – especially when it comes to the second day of the NFL Draft. As Jeremiah spoke with Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily, he named a few wideout prospects to keep an eye on.
"There's a bunch of them, but to me, Ladd McConkey from Georgia is really fun," Jeremiah said to Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily at the NFL Combine. "He knows how to separate, run routes, get open and he does some things after the catch that kind of surprise you with his quickness and juice. Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky is just a run-after-the-catch machine. So, if you're looking for that guy, get him a bubble screen, flip him a shovel, just let him get the ball in his hands and go. He's a lot of fun there in that range.
"Between Troy Franklin at Oregon and Adonai Mitchell from Texas, I think they are guys that may be like top of two guys, but I have a feeling that after they do what they do out here, they probably will not be there when Cleveland picks," Jeremiah added. "Probably end up in round one."
McConkey played an integral role at Georgia in their receiver room. He finished his collegiate career with 119 receptions for 1,687 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He also totaled 13 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns.
Corley played four seasons at Western Kentucky, finishing his collegiate career with 259 receptions for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had totaled 16 carries for 92 rushing yards. His best collegiate season came in 2022 when he caught 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Browns' receiving corps is anchored by star Amari Cooper, who finished the 2023 regular season with 72 receptions for a team-high 1,250 yards – the third-most by a Brown in a season – and five touchdowns. Cooper also became the first Browns player to record back-to-back 1,000 receiving yards.
They traded for Elijah Moore in March 2023. Moore played in all 17 games during the 2023 regular season and had career-highs in total number of receptions, as well as reception yards. He finished the regular season with 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday at the NFL Combine they continue to see a high level of upside for Moore.
"I mean, you look at Elijah's numbers, he has a career year," Stefanski said. "I think that was for a reason. I feel really strongly about him the player. As you know, when you are moving different quarterbacks, that can affect it. You look at the Jets game where Amari is out, and Elijah went right to the focal part, and he was making plays up and down the field before he got hurt. So, I know what he is capable of. And after a career year, we anticipate him even getting better."
They also have younger players like Cedric Tillman and David Bell, who each found some opportunities as the season progressed. Tillman finished his rookie season with 21 receptions for 224 yards. He played in 14 games, earning three starts, and had 12 first-down catches. His longest reception was a 23-yard catch. Bell ended his second season with the Browns with 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
However, additional depth at the position can prove beneficial, as the Browns saw the need throughout the 2023 season as they dealt with injuries across the board. They could also use more of a stretcher in their corps and take the top off an opposing defense. Jeremiah believes there are prospects in the draft who can be that for the Browns.
"Those are big time stretchers," Jeremiah said. "But you know, Xavier Worthy is another one. He could be there from Texas because he's a little bit leaner, little bit lighter. He's going to blaze out here."
Worthy played three seasons at Texas and ended his collegiate career with 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He broke 1,000 receiving yards during his junior season in 2023, finishing the year with 1,014 yards.
"So, wide receivers, I mean if you're Cleveland and you want a wide receiver, it is your year," Jeremiah said. "You're going to get one."