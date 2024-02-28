Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski at the 2024 NFL Combine

Developing players from late-round draft picks

The Browns have been in his position before where they have taken players in later rounds and been able to develop them throughout their rookie year. Last year in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland took WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika with two picks in the third round, OT Dawand Jones and DE Isaiah McGuire with two picks in the fourth round, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and CB Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round and C Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

"I think you've seen with our rookie class we're willing to really use all our resources that we have," Stefanski said.

Jones earned his chance early in the season after RT Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the regular season. He started Week 2 against the Steelers, and finished the season with nine total starts. Jones dealt with his own season-ending knee injury in November, ruled out for the remainder of the season following Week 14.

Thompson-Robinson also earned his own chance as QB Deshaun Watson dealt with a shoulder injury. Thompson-Robinson started three games throughout the season and led the Browns to a win over the Steelers in his first start as a rookie in Week 11. Tillman found some opportunities in the receiving corps as the season progressed. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 224 receiving yards. He also had one carry for eight yards.

The Browns will have a similar opportunity with the 2024 NFL Draft. Stefanski said their goal as a coaching staff is to be intentional with their development of young players.