5 Things to Know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine

3. Stefanski to remain offensive play-caller

After months of reviewing the ups and downs of a disappointing 2021 season, Stefanski confirmed he would remain the offensive play-caller entering his third season.

"Every offseason, I want to make sure that I am intentional about reflecting on everything we do," Stefanski said. "That is part of our operation and part of our process, if you will, and I think we can do it better.

"Like I have told you guys many, many times. AVP is a huge, huge part of what we do throughout the week and on gameday. We have ideas of how we can do that better. That is something that we have really spent time on, making sure we have everybody's voice and everybody has a way on gameday to contribute, if you will, and AVP is a huge part of that."

4. Praise for the young WRs

There's plenty of chatter about the Browns and top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Stefanski took some time to praise two of the team's younger, developing pass-catchers who will look to take on bigger roles in 2022.

Stefanski used WR Anthony Schwartz as an example when he was asked about how a player can impress teams during their pre-draft interviews. During that session, Schwartz proved to the Browns he'd be able to tackle whatever they threw at him, and it played a big part in the team using a third-round pick on him.

Schwartz battled through multiple injuries as a rookie and finished with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

"With Anthony, it was really his mental makeup that impressed us right away. We knew he was a world-class sprinter, but until we got him on a Zoom in a Combine setting, then we understood what kind of learner he was," Stefanski said. "We felt confident he could come in and contribute with his versatility in terms of where he can line up. He was hampered by injuries a little bit and then had a concussion that he battled but made some plays for us this season, which you do not often see for a young guy. He can still run, and we are going to hopefully develop him in some of the finer points of route running."

Donovan Peoples-Jones saw his production boost in a big way from his rookie season to 2021, and he turned into one of the brightest spots for Cleveland's passing game, finishing with 34 catches for 597 yards and three touchdowns.

"Donovan is a guy who is steady for us and very, very trustworthy," Stefanski said. "Quarterbacks love throwing to him because he is going to be where he has to be every single time. Good ball skills. A guy who we are looking forward to taking another step forward."

5. Stefanski impressed by Myles' basketball skills

Stefanski didn't catch Myles Garrett live in action at the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game, but he saw the highlights and came away impressed.

"He did a nice job," Stefanski said of Garrett, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. "He wanted to make sure he put his athleticism on display."

Though Stefanski said last offseason that Garrett had "retired" from basketball, he was just fine with the Pro Bowl pass rusher participating in the game because proceeds went to charity. It was a small part of a big weekend Stefanski was able to appreciate in his third year in Cleveland.