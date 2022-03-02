Combine

Presented by

Ohio State WR Chris Olave knows plenty about 'one of the best fanbases'

Olave said he’d welcome an opportunity to stay in Ohio and play in Cleveland

Mar 02, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Olave doesn't consider himself to be competing with anyone this week at the NFL Combine.

Olave, one of the top receiving prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class after four quality years at Ohio State, has already displayed plenty of evidence that he's ready to take the next step to the NFL. He finished his college career with 35 touchdowns, the most in Buckeyes history, and his speed, deep-ball ability and trusty pair of hands made him one of the most prolific receivers in the country.

But the abundance of production isn't why he doesn't want to compare himself to the other top prospects whom he's been grouped with as a first-round caliber prospect. 

Olave is taking a more humble approach to Combine week — he's competing with himself. He's hoping to be better than he's ever been when it comes to showcasing his abilities to NFL teams, from striving for his fastest 40-yard dash time to displaying his best self in meetings.

"I just want to prove it to myself," he said at the NFL Combine. "I've been training for so long, and to get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a blessing. I just want to go out there and compete against myself."

Photos: 2022 Combine - Wide Receivers

The wide receivers speak at their media availability at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis Indiana

20220302-MS-022
1 / 27
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
2 / 27

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
3 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
4 / 27

Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
5 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Slade Bolden, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
6 / 27

Wide receiver Slade Bolden, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
7 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
8 / 27

Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Justyn Ross, Clemson at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
9 / 27

Wide receiver Justyn Ross, Clemson at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
10 / 27

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
11 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
12 / 27

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
13 / 27

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
14 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
15 / 27

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
16 / 27

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
17 / 27

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
18 / 27

Wide receiver John Metchie, Alabama at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
19 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
20 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
21 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Dontario Drummond, Mississippi at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
22 / 27

Wide receiver Dontario Drummond, Mississippi at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
23 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
24 / 27

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
25 / 27

Wide receiver Drake London, USC at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
26 / 27

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell, Purdue at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.
27 / 27

Wide receiver David Bell, Purdue at the 2022 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 2, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Olave's mindset is a good one to have in Indy, but he's still undoubtedly competing against some of the other top receiving prospects in the draft, and the Browns will likely have heavy interest in all of them with their first-round pick at No. 13 overall.

One of those players is Olave's teammate, Garrett Wilson. He's been a popular mock draft pick to land in Cleveland so far and is regarded as one of the top 3 prospects in the wide receiver class, but both him and Olave could see changes in their predicted draft positioning after the Combine performances. Wilson totaled 12 touchdowns and was second on the Buckeyes with 1,058 receiving yards.

Olave said he and Wilson aren't competing against each other, but rather rooting for each other.

"Garrett's my guy," Olave said. "There's no competition between us. We're both happy for each other. He's a talent and one of those natural freaks. I can't wait to see him perform and see the crazy numbers he's going to put up."

Olave said he met with the Browns this week and would cherish a chance to stay in Ohio, where he'd have several Browns fans already familiar with his skills from his time in Columbus. Cleveland has two Ohio State players on its roster in CB Denzel Ward and DT Tommy Togiai, and Olave or Wilson could raise that number to three.

"It's a great organization," he said. "I definitely like the way they run things. Just to stay in the state of Ohio… I know the fanbase is crazy and is one of the best fanbases. I would definitely love that and enjoy that."

Olave would certainly be a good fit and is plenty capable of delivering the immediate impact the Browns would want from a first-round receiver. That's because he spent four years practicing against the top cornerbacks of the Big Ten — which included former Northwestern CB and Browns 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome II — and should be well-groomed to build big performances in the NFL immediately.

But even in those moments, Olave still considered himself to be competing against, well, himself. It's how he stays motivated and ensures he always has a next level to reach, and that mindset isn't stopping this week.

It won't stop when he reaches the NFL, either.

"It's me vs. me," he said, "and I want to show the world what I can do."

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2022 NFL Combine

The Browns head coach talked about the moves on his staff, his communication with Baker Mayfield and more
news

Garrett Wilson says it would be 'awesome' to reunite with Baker Mayfield

Wilson and Mayfield are both Austin natives and practiced together during the pandemic
news

Big WRs Treylon Burks, Drake London eager to translate skills to NFL level

Both receivers are at the top of the receiving prospect rankings for the 2022 draft, and both have an above-average frame that could help them shine at the position
news

Browns offseason strategy under Andrew Berry: 'Be as opportunistic as possible'

Berry's offseason strategy has always been geared toward exploring upgrades at every position, and that isn't changing in 2022
news

5 Things To Know from Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM provides updates on Jack Conklin, O-line, front office departures and more
news

Andrew Berry hopes to assemble 'best team possible' as decisions loom over Browns' upcoming free agents

Berry spoke specifically on three players who headline Cleveland's upcoming free agent group
news

Browns 2022 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

After a one-year hiatus, the NFL Combine has returned to Indianapolis and will feature hundreds of the top draft prospects performing in front of league executives, coaches and scouts
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down the most important times, measurements and more from the 2020 NFL Combine

Cleveland holds the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft
news

Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ashtyn Davis could provide safe mid-round options for Browns

Both had strong 2019 seasons and could provide needed depth
news

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah's extensive attention to detail makes him one of the most desirable players of 2020 draft class

The Buckeyes cornerback is an elite player when it comes to technique and instincts
news

Why being 'aggressive' has multiple meanings for Browns' Andrew Berry

Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM explains his roster-building philosophy at the combine
Advertising