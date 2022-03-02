Ohio State WR Chris Olave knows plenty about 'one of the best fanbases'

Olave's mindset is a good one to have in Indy, but he's still undoubtedly competing against some of the other top receiving prospects in the draft, and the Browns will likely have heavy interest in all of them with their first-round pick at No. 13 overall.

One of those players is Olave's teammate, Garrett Wilson. He's been a popular mock draft pick to land in Cleveland so far and is regarded as one of the top 3 prospects in the wide receiver class, but both him and Olave could see changes in their predicted draft positioning after the Combine performances. Wilson totaled 12 touchdowns and was second on the Buckeyes with 1,058 receiving yards.

Olave said he and Wilson aren't competing against each other, but rather rooting for each other.

"Garrett's my guy," Olave said. "There's no competition between us. We're both happy for each other. He's a talent and one of those natural freaks. I can't wait to see him perform and see the crazy numbers he's going to put up."

Olave said he met with the Browns this week and would cherish a chance to stay in Ohio, where he'd have several Browns fans already familiar with his skills from his time in Columbus. Cleveland has two Ohio State players on its roster in CB Denzel Ward and DT Tommy Togiai, and Olave or Wilson could raise that number to three.

"It's a great organization," he said. "I definitely like the way they run things. Just to stay in the state of Ohio… I know the fanbase is crazy and is one of the best fanbases. I would definitely love that and enjoy that."

Olave would certainly be a good fit and is plenty capable of delivering the immediate impact the Browns would want from a first-round receiver. That's because he spent four years practicing against the top cornerbacks of the Big Ten — which included former Northwestern CB and Browns 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome II — and should be well-groomed to build big performances in the NFL immediately.

But even in those moments, Olave still considered himself to be competing against, well, himself. It's how he stays motivated and ensures he always has a next level to reach, and that mindset isn't stopping this week.

It won't stop when he reaches the NFL, either.