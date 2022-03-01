Browns to host Eagles for joint practices at 2022 training camp

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive year, the Browns are set to welcome another NFL opponent to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp in 2022.

Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said Tuesday the Browns will host the Eagles for joint practices in Berea at some point during training camp next August. The two practices will precede a preseason contest at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The NFL will release the 2022 preseason and regular season schedule later this spring.

Berry, who worked with Eagles GM Howie Roseman in 2019 as Philadelphia's Vice President of Football Operations, said the partnership was largely coordinated between Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

"It's a great organization, great coaching staff and front office," Berry said at the 2022 NFL Combine. "Obviously, I have a lot of friends in that organization, so we're looking forward to it."

The Browns have been frequent participants in joint practices in previous training camps. They hosted the New York Giants for two joint training camp practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in August 2021 and traveled to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts in 2019. They were also scheduled to travel to Green Bay for joint practices in 2020, but COVID-19 protocols limited teams to conducting training camps in their home cities.