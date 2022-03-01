5 Things To Know from Andrew Berry at the 2022 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a busy first day of podium time at the 2022 NFL Combine, and EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry took center stage for the Browns.

Here are five of the top highlights.

1. Jack Conklin 'right on schedule'

Browns RT Jack Conklin is "right on schedule" after undergoing surgery on a ruptured patellar tendon in November 2021.

"Jack is doing well," Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Combine. "He is right on schedule, if not, a little bit ahead of schedule. He is working hard. We see him at the facility every day. We will take it day by day and week by week, but we are optimistic he is going to make a strong return for us."

The two-time All-Pro right tackle suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Browns' Week 12 loss to the Ravens. Conklin had just been activated from injured reserve after missing the previous three games with an elbow injury. He also missed multiple games earlier in the season because of a knee injury.

2. No plans to shake up O-line

Berry reiterated he had no plans on shaking up the Browns' offensive line in the wake of Conklin's injury.

That means the Browns are set to bring back former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. as their left tackle entering his third season to pair with Conklin on the right side and the stout interior trio of LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter and RG Wyatt Teller.

From the second quarter of the season opener all the way to end of the year, the Browns were almost never at full strength at tackle during the 2021 season. Making matters worse, swing tackle Chris Hubbard was limited to just one game because of a triceps injury. Blake Hance, who entered the year as a guard, and rookie James Hudson III were thrust into extensive duty while Wills and Conklin battled through their respective injuries.

Berry, though, remains confident in the structure of the Browns offensive line, which has proven to be one of the NFL's best when fully healthy.