Browns 2022 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know

The NFL Combine is back.

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the NFL is once again convening in Indianapolis as the league's spotlight shines on the top prospects in a pre-draft showcase. Activities throughout the week extend far beyond the on-field workouts shown on TV — all teams will meet with dozens of prospects and pepper them with questions to test their knowledge and fit with each team.

Big stories always emerge at the Combine, which kicks off an important two-month stretch of the offseason that will also include free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. We're breaking down everything else you need to know, including when and where you can find press conferences from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry.

TV SCHEDULE (All can be seen on NFL Network unless otherwise noted; all times are ET.)

Thursday

4 p.m. - 11 p.m.: On-field workouts (tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers)

Friday

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.: On-field workouts (running backs, offensive linemen, special teams)

Saturday

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.: On-field workouts (defensive linemen and linebackers)

Sunday

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.: On-field workouts (defensive backs)

MEDIA SCHEDULE

Tuesday

12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.: NFL general managers and head coaches (Berry scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m.)

Wednesday

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Tight Ends

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

12:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.: NFL general managers and head coaches (Stefanski scheduled to speak at 1:45 p.m.)

Thursday

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Offensive Linemen

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Running Backs

Friday

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Defensive Linemen

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Linebackers

Saturday

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Defensive Backs, Kickers

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Defensive Backs

CLEVELAND BROWNS DAILY

Cleveland Browns Daily will air live from Indianapolis from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop will be on site from the Indiana Convention Center, where they'll interview a slew of NFL experts and other special guests. The show can be heard LIVE on the Browns mobile app and is streamed on the Browns' YouTube Channel and audio section of ClevelandBrowns.com.

BEST PODCAST AVAILABLE

An episode of Best Podcast Available will be taped live from the Indiana Convention Center and will populate on all of the major podcast platforms Thursday. Full episodes can be seen on the Browns' YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW to get the podcast when new episodes become available.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow @Browns on Twitter for all of the latest press conferences, articles, photos and more from Indianapolis. Browns Senior Broadcaster Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura), Senior Writer Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) and staff writer Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) will also be on-site providing updates throughout the week.

PLAYER FACTS

The NFL invited a total of 324 prospects to attend the 2022 NFL Combine. Georgia led all schools with 14 invited prospects, while Alabama and Oklahoma are tied for second with 11 invited prospects.

BROWNS DRAFT PICKS

Cleveland holds the 13th overall pick in the draft, the first of nine total picks they'll possess. The Browns also hold picks at 44th overall (2nd round) and 78th overall (3rd round). The Browns are also set to receive an additional pick in the third round once the NFL distributes compensatory picks, which will also reveal exactly where the Browns will pick on Day 3. They currently hold all of their own picks in Rounds 4-6 and will have an additional pick in Round 4 from Detroit. The Browns obtained the pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, when they sent a 2021 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Detroit in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick (LB Tony Fields II) and a 2022 fourth-rounder. The Browns and Lions also will swap their seventh-round picks (David Blough trade in 2019).

WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE BROWNS

The majority of mock drafts so far have pegged the Browns to take a wide receiver in Round 1, but NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah explained in a recent conference call why he believes the Browns could prioritize the defensive end position with their 13th overall pick.

"I just put such a premium on edge rush," he said. "As much as I love these receivers you can get, I feel pretty comfortable with being able to get other guys outside of Round 1, if you have to, if you're the Browns.

"A lot of it is contingent on what happens with (defensive end Jadeveon) Clowney. He played pretty well last year, so if he's gone to free agency, getting another edge rusher up there I think would be important. That was kind of my thinking there as to why they would do that."

WHAT'S NEXT?