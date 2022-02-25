Mock Draft Roundup: 9 of 10 new projections have Browns grabbing WR, but which one?

The latest round of mock drafts are in with the NFL Combine around the corner.

Most of the mocks are leaning toward the projections we've seen for most of the offseason — the Browns are widely projected to target the receiver position with the 13th overall pick, although it's not quite a certainty. One prediction has the Browns looking at the defensive side of the ball.

Here's the latest roundup, which could possibly see some change in the next couple weeks with the Combine set to begin next week.

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Trapasso has Burks as the third wide receiver in the draft after USC's Drake London (No. 6 to Panthers) and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (No. 10 to Jets).

The pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

The analysis: Jeremiah has mocked an edge rusher to the Browns in each of his first two mock drafts. He has Karlaftis falling as the fourth edge rusher off the board.

The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The analysis: Gayle writes that Olave has "solid straight-line speed and smooth route-running ability." He also projected the Browns to take UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones in Round 2.

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State