Mock Draft Roundup: 9 of 10 new projections have Browns grabbing WR, but which one?

Rounding up the latest projections for what the Browns might do with the 13th overall pick

Feb 25, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The latest round of mock drafts are in with the NFL Combine around the corner.

Most of the mocks are leaning toward the projections we've seen for most of the offseason — the Browns are widely projected to target the receiver position with the 13th overall pick, although it's not quite a certainty. One prediction has the Browns looking at the defensive side of the ball. 

Here's the latest roundup, which could possibly see some change in the next couple weeks with the Combine set to begin next week.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Trapasso has Burks as the third wide receiver in the draft after USC's Drake London (No. 6 to Panthers) and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (No. 10 to Jets).

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com

The pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

The analysis: Jeremiah has mocked an edge rusher to the Browns in each of his first two mock drafts. He has Karlaftis falling as the fourth edge rusher off the board.

Austin Gayle - Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The analysis: Gayle writes that Olave has "solid straight-line speed and smooth route-running ability." He also projected the Browns to take UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones in Round 2.

Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson (the writer) called Wilson (the receiver) "one of the most dynamic players in college football" and believes he'll give the Browns an immediate deep-threat option.

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Edwards said Burks is "a bigger body who can contribute in the run game as well as be a matchup nightmare with his combination of size and speed."

Kyle Stackpole - CBS Sports

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Stackpole believes picking the big, versatile and talented Burks would draw attention away from the Browns' run game and elevate the rest of the offense.

Walterfootball.com 

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Walterfootball.com has predicted Wilson to the Browns in back-to-back mock drafts.

Ashley Bastock - Cleveland.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Bastock lists London's basketball background — he played both sports at USC until last season — as additional evidence of how his size can make him a great receiver. He led college football with 19 contested catches last season.

Dan Labbe - Cleveland.com

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The analysis: Labbe's mock draft was based around the Browns trading from pick No. 13 to pick No. 23. Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship Game, "might have been the best receiver in this class pre-injury."

Doug Lesmerises - Cleveland.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Lesmerises sees Burks as the next best option if Wilson or London are off the board. He also has the Browns picking up two secondary players in Rounds 2 and 3.

