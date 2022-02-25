Mock Draft Roundup: 9 of 10 new projections have Browns grabbing WR, but which one?

The latest round of mock drafts are in with the NFL Combine around the corner.
Most of the mocks are leaning toward the projections we've seen for most of the offseason — the Browns are widely projected to target the receiver position with the 13th overall pick, although it's not quite a certainty. One prediction has the Browns looking at the defensive side of the ball.
Here's the latest roundup, which could possibly see some change in the next couple weeks with the Combine set to begin next week.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Trapasso has Burks as the third wide receiver in the draft after USC's Drake London (No. 6 to Panthers) and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (No. 10 to Jets).
The pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
The analysis: Jeremiah has mocked an edge rusher to the Browns in each of his first two mock drafts. He has Karlaftis falling as the fourth edge rusher off the board.
The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
The analysis: Gayle writes that Olave has "solid straight-line speed and smooth route-running ability." He also projected the Browns to take UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones in Round 2.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Wilson (the writer) called Wilson (the receiver) "one of the most dynamic players in college football" and believes he'll give the Browns an immediate deep-threat option.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Edwards said Burks is "a bigger body who can contribute in the run game as well as be a matchup nightmare with his combination of size and speed."
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Stackpole believes picking the big, versatile and talented Burks would draw attention away from the Browns' run game and elevate the rest of the offense.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Walterfootball.com has predicted Wilson to the Browns in back-to-back mock drafts.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: Bastock lists London's basketball background — he played both sports at USC until last season — as additional evidence of how his size can make him a great receiver. He led college football with 19 contested catches last season.
The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
The analysis: Labbe's mock draft was based around the Browns trading from pick No. 13 to pick No. 23. Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship Game, "might have been the best receiver in this class pre-injury."
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Lesmerises sees Burks as the next best option if Wilson or London are off the board. He also has the Browns picking up two secondary players in Rounds 2 and 3.