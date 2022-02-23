Reviewing the WRs: Young core looking to take next step in 2022

High Point

The top receivers all added big contributions in a 24-22 win against the Ravens in Week 14. Landry caught five passes for 41 yards and caught a touchdown in the first quarter that gave the Browns a 10-0 lead, and Peoples-Jones recorded 90 yards from five catches, two of which were gains of 34 and 27 yards and were among the top plays of the day.

Low Point

The Browns struggled to get anything going in the passing game on a primetime stage in a 26-14 loss in Pittsburgh in Week 17. Peoples-Jones, Landry and Higgins combined for 126 yards as they and the rest of the offense couldn't bring the Browns back from a 10-0 halftime deficit in Ben Roethlisberger's final game in Pittsburgh. The game already carried disappointing undertones after the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention the day before, and a lowly offensive performance against a divisional rival on Monday Night Football didn't improve the mood.

What They Said

"We had good stretches at times. We did not play well enough to get to the position where we wanted to be at the end of the season. We all acknowledge that and take accountability to a person for that. Disjointedness, injury or you can blame it on a lot of things, but ultimately, we have to play better. We have to be better in leverage situations, third downs and red zone. We have to do it all better. We did not do it well enough this year. We will dive in and see why not moving forward in the next few weeks and months. Everybody has to step it up." - offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

"Definitely were some ups and downs. With that, I feel like I learned a lot. Now, it is just about continuing to grow and continuing to get better." - Peoples-Jones

"Definitely came together as a brotherhood. I know we have gotten way, way closer this year. With COVID and with the ups and downs, we had to lean in on each other, grow from each other and learn from each other. I definitely think our relationships have definitely grown." - Peoples-Jones on how the receivers grew closer despite a difficult season

Who's Back for 2021?

Landry, Peoples-Jones and Schwartz are all under contract for next season.

Who's a Potential Free Agent

Higgins and Ryan Switzer, a four-year veteran and experienced returner who suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, are set to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins March 16. Bradley, who was active for five games, is set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

2022 Outlook