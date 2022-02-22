Reviewing the Specialists: McLaughlin, Colquitt help Browns finish up and down year

High Point

Defensive end Myles Garrett recorded 4.5 sacks and was the top star of the Browns' Week 3 win over the Bears, but Cleveland generated most of its points in the 26-6 win with its specialists. McLaughlin delivered one of the best kicking performances in the post-Dawson era by drilling kicks from 57, 52 and 28 yards and converting on two extra-point opportunities. No other kicker had drilled multiple kicks of 50 yards or more in the same game since Dawson, who achieved the feat twice in 2011 and once in 2012.

Low Point

McLaughlin only had one game this season when he missed multiple kicks, and it came in a 13-10 win over the Lions in Week 11. His second extra-point attempt of the day was blocked by Detroit, and he also missed a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Browns still found a way to win, although they would've preferred the extra cushion.

What They Said

"Field goal, I thought we started the season great, and we have been a little inconsistent down the stretch … I'm not looking for average. I'm not satisfied with average. I hope that from here we continue to get better both scheme, fundamentals, technique and personnel, and that will be the focus this offseason." - Priefer

Who's Back for 2022?

McLaughlin and Colquitt both have contracts set to expire when the new league year begins March 16. Long snapper Charley Hughlett is under contract through 2022.

2022 Outlook