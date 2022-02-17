Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: 12 new projections are unanimous on the position, split on the player

Rounding up the latest projections for what the Browns will do with their No. 13 pick

Feb 17, 2022 at 05:17 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, and the mock drafts are growing at an exponential rate.

Though the quantity has increased, the consensus hasn't changed about what the experts think the Browns will do with the No. 13 pick — at least when it comes to the position.

It's yet another week of all of our selected experts going with the wide receiver position. They're just split on the player.

Here's the latest with just a couple of weeks separating us from the all-important NFL Combine.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: McShay says Wilson's best trait is his "body control" and also possesses "fantastic speed and acceleration."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Reuter's mock draft goes three rounds and has the Browns addressing the defense with all three of their Day 2 picks.

Cynthia Frelund - NFL.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: London had 19 contested catches in eight games last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Stackpole - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Stackpole writes London is a "jump-ball aficionado."

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Edwards believes Burks is a good fit for the Browns because of his ability to line up on the outside and in the slot.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Trapasso has the Browns making the second WR selection in the draft with the Falcons (No. 8) taking Wilson.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Wilson writes Burks (6-3, 225) has "the size and speed to take over games."

Kevin Hanson - SI.com

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Hanson writes there might not be a WR as talented as Ja'Marr Chase in this year's class, but it's still one of the deeper position groups.

Dan Labbe - Cleveland.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: With London and Wilson both available at No. 13, Labbe went with London because of his "size and his ability to win when the ball is in the air."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Kelly writes Wilson is "a big-play creator who can operate at all three levels of the field."

Nate Davis, USA Today

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Davis describes the 6-foot-5 London as a "Mike Evans type."

Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department

The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The analysis: Nate Tice writes Olave is "the most polished and pro-ready receiver in the draft."

