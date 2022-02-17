Mock Draft Roundup: 12 new projections are unanimous on the position, split on the player

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, and the mock drafts are growing at an exponential rate.
Though the quantity has increased, the consensus hasn't changed about what the experts think the Browns will do with the No. 13 pick — at least when it comes to the position.
It's yet another week of all of our selected experts going with the wide receiver position. They're just split on the player.
Here's the latest with just a couple of weeks separating us from the all-important NFL Combine.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: McShay says Wilson's best trait is his "body control" and also possesses "fantastic speed and acceleration."
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Reuter's mock draft goes three rounds and has the Browns addressing the defense with all three of their Day 2 picks.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: London had 19 contested catches in eight games last season, per Pro Football Focus.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: Stackpole writes London is a "jump-ball aficionado."
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Edwards believes Burks is a good fit for the Browns because of his ability to line up on the outside and in the slot.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Trapasso has the Browns making the second WR selection in the draft with the Falcons (No. 8) taking Wilson.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Wilson writes Burks (6-3, 225) has "the size and speed to take over games."
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Hanson writes there might not be a WR as talented as Ja'Marr Chase in this year's class, but it's still one of the deeper position groups.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: With London and Wilson both available at No. 13, Labbe went with London because of his "size and his ability to win when the ball is in the air."
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Kelly writes Wilson is "a big-play creator who can operate at all three levels of the field."
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: Davis describes the 6-foot-5 London as a "Mike Evans type."
The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
The analysis: Nate Tice writes Olave is "the most polished and pro-ready receiver in the draft."