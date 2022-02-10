Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: Who's on the rise after the Senior Bowl?

Rounding up the latest projections for the Browns at No. 13

Feb 10, 2022 at 01:35 PM
021022_mock

This is always a unique week in the mock draft process.

The Senior Bowl is officially in the rearview mirror, and a handful of players find themselves much, much higher in the mock draft stratosphere after impressive performances in front of scouts, coaches and executives during a jam-packed week in Mobile, Alabama.

At least one fresh-off-the-presses mock draft has one of these players linked to the Browns at No. 13.

Here's the latest...

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

The pick: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The analysis: Johnson was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl, as he carried the momentum from his ACC Defensive Player of the Year season into a productive week in Mobile.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Drake London, USC

The analysis: Trapasso writes that London, who stands at 6-foot-5, plays like former NBA star Vince Carter on the field.

021022_mockgarrett

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson is considered to be the top WR prospect in this year's draft, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings.

Jordan Reid - ESPN.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Reid expects Burks, who Reid says wears 5XL gloves, to run his 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range at the upcoming NFL Combine. That'd be more than impressive considering Burks' 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame.

Luke Easterling - The Draft Wire

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Easterling calls Burks "the most complete pass-catcher in the draft" because of "his blend of size, athleticism and physicality."

WalterFootball.com

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson caught a whopping 55 touchdowns during his high school days in Austin, Texas.

Joe Marino - The Draft Network

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The analysis: Marino considers Williams to be the best wide receiver in the draft despite Williams tearing his ACL in January.

012722_burks
Michael Woods/Associated Press

Zack Patraw - SI.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Coming out of high school, 247Sports.com considered Burks to be a four-star player on offense and defense.

Seth Galina - Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Galina writes Wilson may not be as "technically refined" as fellow OSU WR Chris Olave, but he moves in a different manner than most players.

