Mock Draft Roundup: Who's on the rise after the Senior Bowl?

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Reid expects Burks, who Reid says wears 5XL gloves, to run his 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range at the upcoming NFL Combine. That'd be more than impressive considering Burks' 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame.

The analysis: Easterling calls Burks "the most complete pass-catcher in the draft" because of "his blend of size, athleticism and physicality."

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson caught a whopping 55 touchdowns during his high school days in Austin, Texas.

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama