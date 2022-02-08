Reviewing the O-line: Blocking elevates run game despite tough injury luck

The offseason has arrived, and it figures to be a busy one in Cleveland as the Browns evaluate the highs and lows of the 2021 season. We're doing some evaluations, too, by taking a thorough look at how each position fared throughout the year.

Next up: the offensive line

The Raw Numbers

Rushing yards per game - 145.4 (4th in NFL)

Sacks allowed: 49 (27th in NFL)

Sack yards allowed: 299 (22nd in NFL)

Analysis in 150 Words or Less

The offensive line couldn't uphold the same overall consistency that was such a huge part of the Browns' success from 2020, but that was largely because the group was rarely at full strength at both tackle positions. Both guards, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, were selected for the Pro Bowl, however, and were huge reasons why the Browns still found success in the run game. Both also received mid-season contract extensions that will put them in Cleveland through 2025. RT Jack Conklin and LT Jedrick Wills Jr. each battled injuries throughout the year, which led to frequent usage of rookie OT James Hudson, Blake Hance and Michael Dunn. Hudson, in particular, improved as the season progressed, but the Browns will certainly look forward to bringing back five healthy starters for the start of 2022.

Number of Significance