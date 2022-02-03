Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: How will the 2022 Senior Bowl shake up the projections for Browns at No. 13?

Rounding up the latest predictions for how Cleveland will use its 1st-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Feb 03, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It's Senior Bowl Week, and that means we could have our first bit of moving and shaking in the mock drafts we love to consume on a daily (hourly?) basis.

We should expect some significant changes in next week's edition of our weekly Mock Draft Roundup. Though most of the players in Mobile are expected to be Day 2 or later selections, top prospects who play in the game always seem to make their ascent during this period of Draft season. The quarterbacks, in particular, could start to rise with strong performances, and that would cause a ripple effect among the teams that are selecting before the Browns at No. 13.

Maybe next week someone will predict the Browns to target a position other than wide receiver.

On to the mocks!

Sam Monson - Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The analysis: Williams was one of the best wide receivers in college football this year but his season came to an unfortunate end when he tore his ACL in the National Championship.

Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Easterling says Burks "checks all of the boxes with a rare combination of size, athleticism and strength that is reminiscent of A.J. Brown."

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News

The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The analysis: Iyer has a whopping three quarterbacks coming off his board before the Browns make their selection at No. 13. Olave, the ultra-productive four-year player, is Iyer's top-ranked wide receiver in this year's draft.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Wilson similarly believes the Browns will get their pick of the top receiver in this year's draft, but he goes with Burks, who has drawn comparisons to Titans WR A.J. Brown and 49ers WR Deebo Samuel because of his size (6-3, 225) and skill set.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: Trapasso calls Burks "deceptively fast" and tough to tackle.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The analysis: It's a clean sweep for Burks among the CBSSports.com mock drafters. Edwards writes there are more talented receivers than Burks, but Burks may be the best fit for the Browns offense.

Joe Broback, Pro Football Network

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The analysis: Wilson had one of the best single-game performances of the season when he caught three touchdowns and added another on a 51-yard run to lead Ohio State to a rout of Purdue.

Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The analysis: Williams was the pick in 25.8 percent of the mock drafts run through PFF's simulator for fans.

