Mock Draft Roundup: How will the 2022 Senior Bowl shake up the projections for Browns at No. 13?

It's Senior Bowl Week, and that means we could have our first bit of moving and shaking in the mock drafts we love to consume on a daily (hourly?) basis.

We should expect some significant changes in next week's edition of our weekly Mock Draft Roundup. Though most of the players in Mobile are expected to be Day 2 or later selections, top prospects who play in the game always seem to make their ascent during this period of Draft season. The quarterbacks, in particular, could start to rise with strong performances, and that would cause a ripple effect among the teams that are selecting before the Browns at No. 13.