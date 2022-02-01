Paul DePodesta confident Browns can regain, maintain top-10 status in all 3 phases

The Browns will be in an even better spot if they can elevate their offense, which will undoubtedly be among their biggest offseason tasks and will generate much of the speculation around the Browns' free agency and draft moves. The Browns were 14th in the league with 25.5 points per game in 2020 and regressed to 20th and averaged 20.5 points per game in 2021.

Cleveland could explore upgrades at several positions, but DePodesta said the Browns still feel strong about their core of playmakers and will attempt to expand the list of talented playmakers even further.

"We want to be able to have an offense that's flexible on any given week and against any given defense," he said. "In 2020, I thought we were able to execute that at a high level. Unfortunately, it wasn't as high of a level in 2021, but I think we're still confident in that mindset with our personnel going forward.

"Last year, you could sit there and say, 'OK, we're in the red zone or it's second-and-5, so pick your poison. Are you going to try and stop Nick Chubb? Are you going to try and stop Kareem? Jarvis Landry? (Austin) Hooper? David Njoku? There are lots of targets we can go to in those situations, and I think that's probably the way we're going to continue to build it out."

The Browns will be doing their homework to find improvements for every position, regardless of immediate need. That's just how normal procedures go in NFL front offices, but the Browns will also be taking a hard look at the other playoff teams around the league to see what they did with their roster and replicate some of their plans that worked well.

DePodesta, though, believes the Browns already have many of the top pieces in order. Only a few transactions are needed for the Browns to re-establish themselves as a playoff team, and the expectation has already been set for next season that, around this time next year, the Browns will still be preparing for another football game rather than completing offseason evaluations.