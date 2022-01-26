Evaluating the Browns 2021 Rookie Class

Round 2: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns' decision to trade up seven spots to 52nd overall in the second round to grab Owusu-Koramoah was a good one. He received a first-round grade from the Browns in his pre-draft evaluation and certainly played at that level throughout the year, finishing second on the defense with 76 tackles and recording four pass breakups and three tackles for a loss.

Owusu-Koramoah was floated as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate early in the season before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks, and the Browns believe he'll become an even bigger difference-maker as he continues to adapt to the NFL. He's still only 22, so it's safe to assume his speed and instincts — his two top traits — will improve even more and could help him become a star.

Round 3: WR Anthony Schwartz

Schwartz's best game of the season was in Week 1 when he caught three passes for 69 yards, including a 44-yard catch, against the Chiefs. He continued to be used as a speedy gadget player, finishing the year with 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown while also rushing six times for 39 yards. The Browns expected Schwartz to need more than a year to fully harness his elite speed — he ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash — and will likely test him even more as both a pass-catcher and occasional runner next season.

Round 4: OT James Hudson III

Hudson wasn't expected to play a large load of snaps with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin entrenched as the top tackles, but injuries to both players resulted in Hudson joining the O-Line for six games, including four starts. Hudson displayed noticeable improvement toward the end of the year and will continue to be a work in progress, but he gained valuable experience toward becoming a possible swingman option for 2022.

"James really got baptism by fire throughout this year," Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said. "I actually think he came along nicely and particularly ended his season in a really strong manner against Cincinnati. I think it's tough for a guy who is a former D-lineman, a fourth-round pick and played left tackle and right tackle for us, but it's good experience."

Round 4: DT Tommy Togiai

Togiai didn't take his first official NFL snap until Week 10, but the Ohio State product quickly built a bigger role in the defensive tackle rotation to end the year and played in over 35 percent of defensive snaps in the last three games. He finished the year with 16 tackles and a half-sack and should have an opportunity to crack a starting role next season. Togiai and Jordan Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, are the only defensive tackles currently under contract for 2022.

Round 5: LB Tony Fields II

Fields' season took an unfortunate start with injuries in minicamp and training camp, but he made his debut in Week 3 and played solely on special teams for 10 total games and recorded four tackles. The Browns were anchored at linebacker this season with Anthony Walker Jr., Owusu-Koramoah and Malcolm Smith, among others, but Fields will likely be given a chance to prove he can play on more than just special teams in 2022.

Round 5: Richard LeCounte III

LeCounte appeared in nine games and was also used primarily on special teams. He finished the year with three tackles but was mainly held to a backup role behind John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Grant Delpit. Depending on who is in the safety group next season, LeCounte could have an opportunity to see more action in the secondary.

Round 6: RB Demetric Felton Jr.