News & Notes: Greg Newsome II sees becoming 'vocal leader' as next step after productive rookie year

Chubb takes pride in spot on rushing leaderboard

For the second time in his career, RB Nick Chubb finished second on the NFL's rushing leaderboard.

Chubb accumulated 1,259 rushing yards this season despite missing three games and was among the league leaders with 5.5 yards per carry. A first-place finish obviously would've been tremendous for Chubb, but Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor — who played in all 17 games and led the league in rushing attempts — took home that title with 1,811 rushing yards.

Chubb, though, still has plenty of pride for his spot on the leaderboard, and he commended the men in front of him first when he was asked what the position meant to him.

"That says a lot about our team and about our offensive line," Chubb said. "Those guys work hard for us up front. They block a lot of big guys and have stacked boxes that they still plug their way through, get to the second level and hit the linebackers and block defensive linemen very well. It's a team effort getting second. It's not first, so it's not the best, but it's definitely something being through everything that we have been through this year."

Asked about whether a rushing title is still in the back of his mind, Chubb delivered the response fans and teammates have come to expect and embrace from the five-year veteran.

"If it happens, it happens," he said. "I'm just going to keep doing what I do."

JOK appreciates growth within defensive systems

Second-round rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he appreciated how Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods tapped into his strengths to give him his best shot of producing in his first NFL season.

The Browns have spoken highly of the speed and instincts of 'JOK' before they drafted him from Notre Dame at 52nd overall, and they certainly appeared to make the most of those talents in his 14 games — Owusu-Koramoah was second on the Browns with 76 tackles and totaled four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three tackles for a loss.