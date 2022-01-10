Browns' 2022 opponents are set

The Browns will square off against opponents from the AFC East, NFC South, the usual suspects from the AFC North and more during the 2022 season.

Cleveland's slate of future opponents was finalized Sunday after the team locked in its second straight third-place finish in the AFC North.

The Browns' three flex games — the only three that differ compared to their AFC North counterparts — will be against the Los Angeles Chargers (home), Houston Texans (away) and Washington Football Team (away), all of whom finished in third place in their respective divisions. The Browns and Ravens both finished the season at 8-9 with Cleveland winning the tiebreaker because of its 3-3 mark in the division.

Cleveland will play nine road games in 2022 after playing nine at home this past season. The Browns will travel for games against the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers of the NFC South, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins from the AFC East in addition to their flex games against the Texans and Washington. The Browns will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints from the NFC South, New England Patriots and New York Jets from the AFC East and the Chargers. The 2022 schedule features nine teams Cleveland didn't face in 2021.

The Browns' 2022 schedule includes games against five playoff teams: Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, New England, Tampa Bay and Buffalo.

The schedule will be finalized with dates and kickoff times in the spring.

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Chargers

Patriots

Saints

Jets

Steelers

Buccaneers

Away

Falcons

Ravens

Bills

Panthers

Bengals

Texans

Dolphins

Steelers

Washington

