Browns Mailbag: Talking kickers, the draft, offensive tackles and more

Who are the highest rated LTs coming out of college? I think the Browns should consider moving Wills back to RT (his natural position) and drafting a LT or finding a solid veteran through free agency. Perhaps, with some cap magic, they could do both, which would increase depth at the position. — Craig R., Prescott Valley, Arizona

Alabama's Evan Neal appears to be the consensus top tackle in this year's draft. Most early mock drafts have Neal coming off the board inside the Top 5, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. slotting him No. 3 to the Texans. Along with Neal, Kiper has two other offensive tackles — Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) and Charles Cross (Mississippi State) landing in the top six and one other — Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) — going in the first round.

All that being said, the Browns are poised to once again return their entire starting offensive line. When healthy, it's among the best, if not THE best, in the NFL. Bitonio, meanwhile, has made four straight Pro Bowls and earned first-team All Pro recognition for his performance at left guard. RT Jack Conklin, who battled through injuries and underwent season-ending knee surgery, is just one year removed from a first-team All Pro season. Wills is 22 years old and coming off a second season in which he dealt with a significant ankle injury.

The Browns certainly will look to fortify their depth through free agency and the draft. That's a given, especially after all of the injuries they had to weather in 2021. There are just no indications of the kind of shake-up you suggested along the offensive line.

Do you think the Browns should draft a good kicker this year instead of going for a kicker from off the street or another team's practice squad? — Kenneth P., Dorset

Berry fielded this question in his end-of-season press conference and said the Browns would be open to it — just like they are for every other position on the roster.

"I would consider anything," Berry said. "My reaction to that is not any hard and fast rule. It probably depends on the player, and it depends on other ways you can acquire talent at the position. No, I would not rule it out."

Drafting kickers is arguably one of the toughest things to do. Of the 20 kickers drafted over the past 10 years, only three are still with the team that selected them. Three of the best kickers in the NFL — Daniel Carlson, Matt Gay and Harrison Butker — were cut by the teams that drafted them before going on to the success they're having today. Arguably the best kicker in the last generation, Justin Tucker, and many, many other kickers around the league entered via the undrafted free agent route.