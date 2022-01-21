By the Numbers: Browns 2021 season

As the Browns continue to shift into offseason mode, we're looking at some of the best stats that highlight Cleveland's top performers from the 2021 season.

1987 - The Browns finished fifth in the NFL in total defense, marking their highest finish in that category since 1987. It was also just the third time since 1970 the team has finished in the top five.

5 - The Browns also finished fifth in the league in pass defense, which is their highest finish since 2011 when they finished second.

3 - Cleveland joined Green Bay and San Francisco as the only three teams in 2021 to finish in the top 12 in total defense, run defense and pass defense.

25 - Sacks between Myles Garrett (16) and Jadeveon Clowney (9), the second-most by a pair of Browns teammates in a season. They trailed only the 26 by Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) in 1984.

5 - The Browns were one of just five teams to have two players record at least nine sacks.

16 - Garrett's 16 sacks were a single-season franchise record. He's recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons.

5.09 - The Browns led the NFL in rushing average with 5.09 yards per run. The average was the fourth-highest total in a single-season in team history and the highest by the club since 1966, when Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green were the team's top rushers.

2,471 - The Browns rushed for 2,471 yards, which ranked fourth in the NFL and is the fourth-most in a season in Browns history. It's also the highest total the Browns have amassed since 1978.

6,090 - The team's 6,090 scrimmage yards were the fourth-most by the team in a single season. The Browns have surpassed 6,000 scrimmage yards five times in a single season, including both years under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

23.2 - The Browns kickoff coverage team led the NFL in average drive start of 23.2 and made 14 tackles inside the 20-yard line.

99 - CB Denzel Ward's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 9 against the Bengals was the longest in the NFL this season.

71 - TE David Njoku's 71-yard touchdown catch in Week 5 against the Chargers was the longest reception by an NFL tight end in 2021.

1,259 - RB Nick Chubb rushed for 1,259 rushing yards and became the third running back in franchise history to rush for more than 1,200 yards in multiple seasons. Hall of Famers Jim Brown (seven times) and Leroy Kelly (twice) are the other backs.