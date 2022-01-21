Browns to send 4 coaches to East-West Shrine Bowl

The game is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation and gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts

Jan 21, 2022 at 03:14 PM
The Browns will be sending four coaches to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, where several top college players will look to gain experience with NFL coaching and put their talents on display for NFL scouts.

Browns defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jeff Howard, offensive coaching assistant Ryan Cordell, Bill Willis Coaching Fellow Ashton Grant and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will each be on the sidelines for the game, which is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation.

Howard (defensive coordinator), Grant (wide receivers coach) and Peters (offensive line coach) will all coach for the West team while Cordell (running backs coach) will coach on the East team. Each coach completed their second year under head coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland and oversaw some of the best position groups on the roster — Howard coached a secondary that was a part of the fifth-best pass defense in the league, while Peters and Cordell were each a part of a coaching staff that built the fourth-best rushing attack in the league. Grant has worked with multiple position groups in his two seasons with the Browns and primarily worked with the wide receivers in 2021.

Kickoff for the game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium.

