Browns 2022 offseason important dates to know

The road to the 2022 season includes numerous important events along the way

Jan 19, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' road to the 2022 season is a long one — 8 1/2 months, but who's counting? — but there are plenty of landmark events to pass the time and get us to the games that matter.

Here's a breakdown of the most important dates to know, courtesy of the NFL, as we plow through the second full week of the Browns' offseason.

Jan. 21 — NFL clubs receive list of underclassmen who have been approved entry to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Feb. 1-5 — Senior Bowl practices and game in Mobile, Alabama

March 1-8 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 8 — Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players

March 14-16 — Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts on March 16.

March 16 — The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. Teams can also execute trades at this point.

March 27-30 — Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 18 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 22 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 28-30 — 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates for OTAs and the 2022 schedule release will be confirmed at a later time.

