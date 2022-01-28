Kwesi Adofo-Mensah calls Browns 'an incubator for front-office talent'

Adofo-Mensah never thought he'd rise to the level of NFL general manager when he broke into the league in 2013 with the 49ers. He wanted to focus more on short-term tasks than long-term desires and absorb as much knowledge and insight as possible, but as Adofo-Mensah continued to help front offices find success, he became increasingly popular among the league, and a promotion toward one of the 32 general manager jobs became evident.

Berry realized that shortly after the two met each other in 2019 at the scouting combine. Adofo-Mensah had only been in the league for six years, but Berry could tell he was already on the fast track toward a more prominent role in an NFL front office. When he brought him to Cleveland in 2020, he knew a promotion elsewhere could happen sooner than later.

He was right.

"Kwesi's infectious energy, critical thinking skills, collaborative spirit and expertise across the football operations/player personnel spectrum made a lasting footprint here in a short period of time," Berry said. "These same characteristics will make him an exceptional leader, problem-solver and roster architect for the Vikings."

Now, Adofo-Mensah will be competing against Berry. He's currently slated to make his first draft pick at 12th overall, one spot ahead of the Browns in the first round. The Vikings, though, are an NFC team and thus aren't scheduled to face Cleveland until 2025, so Adofo-Mensah doesn't have to relinquish his rooting interests in the Browns for a while.

That's how Adofo-Mensah prefers to depart the franchise. He plans on taking the lessons learned and building his own new chapter in Minnesota, but he'll be remembering Cleveland throughout the journey.