Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., Daniel Jeremiah and more make their picks for Browns at No. 13

Oh, yes. It's that time of year again.
It's the first — and definitely not last — edition of the Mock Draft Roundup. The format won't change. Each week, we'll scan the Internet for the latest mock drafts — there's no shortage — and put our spin on the latest developments surrounding the speculation concerning the Browns at No. 13. Once a month, a few of us at ClevelandBrowns.com will even make the picks ourselves.
Got it? Good.
Let's get rolling with the first round of educated guesses.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Kiper calls this an "easy pick" for a variety of reasons, including Wilson's versatility as a slot or outside receiver. Wilson had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
The pick: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia
The analysis: Jeremiah views Walker (6-5, 275) as a "physical freak" who could be among those who show out at the upcoming NFL Combine. He sees Walker as the third EDGE player to come off the board after Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, both of whom he projects in the top five.
The pick: WR Drake London, USC
The analysis: London, at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, is one of the tallest targets in this year's class. Brooks has him as the second wide receiver off the board behind Wilson.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: While London is the tallest among the top-rated receivers, Burks, at 6-3 and 225 pounds, is the biggest. Burks was a beast for Arkansas in 2021, hauling in 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while also adding 112 yards and a score on the ground.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Ryan Wilson doesn't think Burks will be available at 13 but likes the potential of Garrett Wilson, who would give the Browns the kind of downfield threat they've coveted in recent years.
The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The analysis: Jeremiah recently compared Burks to Titans WR A.J. Brown because of his strength, physicality and toughness.
The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
The analysis: Iyer zags from the majority of mock drafters by pegging Olave as his first receiver off the board. Olave played four seasons at Ohio State and finished with a program-record 35 TDs.
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Gayle calls Wilson "a smooth route-runner with spectacular-catch ability and dynamism with and without the ball in his hands."
The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The analysis: Wilson, a former five-star recruit, starred at the same high school (Lake Travis in Austin, Texas) as Browns QB Baker Mayfield.