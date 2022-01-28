Browns Mailbag: Talking free agency, draft picks, RBs and more

Just like that, we've reached the last Browns Mailbag of January.

We're knocking out FIVE of your questions on this snowy Friday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Would it be fair based on last year's FA pickups that GM Andrew Berry will work to strongly fill positions that are considered to be lacking in starters in order to free him up for the Draft? In order to take the best player available as opposed to drafting for team needs by position? — Philip H., Saint Clairsville

It's a fair assumption and tracks with how the Browns have operated the past two years under Berry, but it's by no means a hard and fast rule. Berry, himself, has disagreed with that perception. To him, the draft — no matter what happens in free agency — is all about making a "long-term sustainable impact" on the team.

"I think free agency, at least for me, has a lot less of an impact on the draft than it is maybe perceived," Berry said last year. "That is not to say that it does not have some level of influence, but it goes back to what I said earlier that I really think of the draft as maximizing long-term sustainable impact on the team. Certainly, need or position of value, all of that can play a role in it, but by no means is it the primary goal and not even close to the primary weighting in terms of the draft decisions. Honestly, that is how teams make mistakes."