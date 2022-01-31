Anthony Schwartz working to be bigger playmaker and even faster in Year 2

Schwartz is looking at all angles of his game to better position himself for a bigger role in the receivers room for his second season in Cleveland

Jan 31, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Anthony Schwartz was finally starting to feel acclimated to the NFL before one hit gave him his first true setback of his rookie season.

Schwartz, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2021, took a kickoff return in Week 10 against the Patriots, sprinted upfield and took a hard hit to the helmet as he was tackled to the turf. An injury was the last thing Schwartz needed — he felt as though he was making noticeable growth after catching five passes for 48 yards in the last four weeks, a small but steady bump in his production at that point in the season — but he suffered a concussion and had to be sidelined for the next month.

"Those few games before (I got the concussion) were when everything officially was clicking for me," he said in an interview Friday on 92.3 The Fan. "I felt like I was in a good groove. (The game) started coming to me faster, and that was when I was like, 'OK, this is what I do.'"

Schwartz held onto that feeling of belonging in the league as he went through the slow recovery for his injury, and he's hanging onto it even tighter as he enters his first full NFL offseason with an eye toward producing much more in 2022. He finished the season with only 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown, but the 21-year-old feels as though he's capable of showing significant growth in Year 2.

"I think that next step is becoming one of those top two, top three receivers on the team," he said. "I want to be able to make plays for the team and make plays to win and hopefully be a part of us going to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl."

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2021 Season

Check out the best photos from the 2021 season by the Browns photo team

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
1 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
3 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
4 / 144

Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
5 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
6 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
7 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
8 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
9 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
10 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
11 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
12 / 144

The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
13 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
14 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
16 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
17 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
18 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
19 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
20 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
21 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
22 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
24 / 144

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
25 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
26 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
27 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
28 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
29 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
30 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
31 / 144

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
32 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
33 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
34 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
35 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
36 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
37 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
38 / 144

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
39 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
40 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
41 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
42 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
43 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
44 / 144

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
45 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
46 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
47 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
48 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
49 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
50 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
51 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
52 / 144

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
53 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
54 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
55 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
56 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
57 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
58 / 144

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
59 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
60 / 144

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
61 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
62 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
63 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
64 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
65 / 144

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
66 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
67 / 144

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
68 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
69 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
70 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
71 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
72 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
73 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
74 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
75 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
76 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
77 / 144

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
78 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
79 / 144

The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
80 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
81 / 144

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
82 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
83 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
84 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
85 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
86 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
87 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
88 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
89 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
90 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
91 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
92 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
93 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
94 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
95 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
96 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
97 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
98 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
99 / 144

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
100 / 144

General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
101 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
102 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
103 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
104 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
105 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
106 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
107 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
108 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
109 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
110 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
111 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
112 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
113 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
114 / 144

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
115 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
116 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
117 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
118 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
119 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
120 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
121 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
122 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
123 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
124 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
125 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
126 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
127 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
128 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
129 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
130 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
131 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
132 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
133 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
134 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
135 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
136 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
137 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
138 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
139 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
140 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
141 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
142 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
143 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
144 / 144

Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Schwartz, who's still only 21 years old and was one of the fastest players from last season's draft class, took the first week of the offseason to step back from football and recharge, but he's already back to training and preparing himself for the grinds of another season that starts in seven months.

One of his biggest priorities will be strengthening his body to improve durability after hamstring injuries limited his time on the field last offseason and throughout training camp. That work should also translate well toward becoming a better, faster receiver.

Yes, Schwartz believes he can become even faster.

He ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash in his pro day performance at Auburn last year, but he's always believed that he hasn't yet reached his speed ceiling. Any additional quickness would make him even more of a weapon as a gadget player capable of catching deep balls, taking screen passes and turning handoffs into big plays. Speed will certainly help Schwartz become more dangerous as a returner, too.

"Definitely," he said when asked if he's capable of being quicker. "That comes with just staying healthy. If I'm able to stay healthy, I'll be able to run even faster."

Schwartz said coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry in their exit interviews each directed him to focus on health — and improving all areas of his game as a receiver — in order to take a considerable jump in Year 2.

That advice, though, wasn't anything Schwartz needed to hear from them. He knew all along that he had plenty of things to work on in his first full NFL offseason if he wanted to meet his goal of becoming one of the top go-to receivers on the Browns, and after a rookie season of battling injuries and finding his way in the league, he's going to use as much of the offseason time as possible to continue his growth.

"(Taking a jump) is something I really want to be able to do and focus on anything I have to do as a receiver," he said, "whether it's catching, running routes, anything I can do to get better — that's what I'm doing this offseason."

Related Content

news

2022 Senior Bowl: 8 Players To Know For the Browns

Practices in Mobile get rolling Tuesday
news

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah calls Browns 'an incubator for front-office talent'

Adofo-Mensah paid one last visit to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to thank front office members and discuss what the Browns meant to him ahead of his new role as Vikings GM
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking free agency, draft picks, RBs and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., Daniel Jeremiah and more make their picks for Browns at No. 13

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 3 short months away ...
Advertising