Anthony Schwartz working to be bigger playmaker and even faster in Year 2

Schwartz, who's still only 21 years old and was one of the fastest players from last season's draft class, took the first week of the offseason to step back from football and recharge, but he's already back to training and preparing himself for the grinds of another season that starts in seven months.

One of his biggest priorities will be strengthening his body to improve durability after hamstring injuries limited his time on the field last offseason and throughout training camp. That work should also translate well toward becoming a better, faster receiver.

Yes, Schwartz believes he can become even faster.

He ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash in his pro day performance at Auburn last year, but he's always believed that he hasn't yet reached his speed ceiling. Any additional quickness would make him even more of a weapon as a gadget player capable of catching deep balls, taking screen passes and turning handoffs into big plays. Speed will certainly help Schwartz become more dangerous as a returner, too.

"Definitely," he said when asked if he's capable of being quicker. "That comes with just staying healthy. If I'm able to stay healthy, I'll be able to run even faster."

Schwartz said coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry in their exit interviews each directed him to focus on health — and improving all areas of his game as a receiver — in order to take a considerable jump in Year 2.

That advice, though, wasn't anything Schwartz needed to hear from them. He knew all along that he had plenty of things to work on in his first full NFL offseason if he wanted to meet his goal of becoming one of the top go-to receivers on the Browns, and after a rookie season of battling injuries and finding his way in the league, he's going to use as much of the offseason time as possible to continue his growth.