Which Browns players previously played in the Senior Bowl?

Twenty players on the current roster have appeared in the game, and a few turned in big performances that bumped their draft stock

Feb 03, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Photos: In Focus - Browns at the Senior Bowl

Check out photos of current Browns players who participated in previous Senior Bowls as the 2022 Senior Bowl gets underway in Mobile, Alabama

North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) throws a pass during the North's team college football practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 34

North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) throws a pass during the North's team college football practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
North Squad offensive guard Wyatt Teller of Virginia Tech (57) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 34

North Squad offensive guard Wyatt Teller of Virginia Tech (57) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South offensive guard Joel Bitonio (71) of Nevada runs on to the field before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)
3 / 34

South offensive guard Joel Bitonio (71) of Nevada runs on to the field before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)

GM Andrews
Punter Dustin Colquitt of Tennessee answers a question from the media during a news conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 34

Punter Dustin Colquitt of Tennessee answers a question from the media during a news conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DARRON CUMMINGS
Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds high fives North Carolina's Ryan Switzer after Reynolds scores a touchdown during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
5 / 34

Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds high fives North Carolina's Ryan Switzer after Reynolds scores a touchdown during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) prepares to block American Team Janarius Robinson of Florida State (96) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
6 / 34

National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) prepares to block American Team Janarius Robinson of Florida State (96) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive back Damar Hamlin of Pittsburgh (33), National Team wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (1), and National Team linebacker Tony Fields II of West Virginia (30) walk the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 34

National Team defensive back Damar Hamlin of Pittsburgh (33), National Team wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (1), and National Team linebacker Tony Fields II of West Virginia (30) walk the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) is tackled during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
8 / 34

National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) is tackled during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 34

North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
North Squad quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (6) of Oklahoma, Tanner Lee (13) of Nebraska and Josh Allen (17) of Wyoming during the North team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 34

North Squad quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (6) of Oklahoma, Tanner Lee (13) of Nebraska and Josh Allen (17) of Wyoming during the North team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
National Team linebacker Tony Fields II of West Virginia and Arizona (30) celebrates during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 34

National Team linebacker Tony Fields II of West Virginia and Arizona (30) celebrates during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive end Sheldon Day in an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
12 / 34

Notre Dame defensive end Sheldon Day in an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

JOE RAYMOND
National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
13 / 34

National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) catches a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
14 / 34

National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) catches a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) passes during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 34

North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) passes during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) runs for a touchdown against American Team defensive back DJ Daniel of Georgia (14) during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 34

National Team running back Demetric Felton of UCLA (10) runs for a touchdown against American Team defensive back DJ Daniel of Georgia (14) during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This is a 2013 photo of JC Tretter of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 3, 2013 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
17 / 34

This is a 2013 photo of JC Tretter of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 3, 2013 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

South Squad cornerback M.J. Stewart of North Carolina (26) runs the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
18 / 34

South Squad cornerback M.J. Stewart of North Carolina (26) runs the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
19 / 34

National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
University of Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson poses for a headshot during the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
20 / 34

University of Tennessee defensive lineman Malik Jackson poses for a headshot during the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/National Football League
South Carolina St. tackle Alex Taylor runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
21 / 34

South Carolina St. tackle Alex Taylor runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
South tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic (40) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 34

South tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic (40) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North squad safety John Johnson of Boston College (9) runs on the field during player introductions of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
23 / 34

North squad safety John Johnson of Boston College (9) runs on the field during player introductions of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris answers questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
24 / 34

Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris answers questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day looks on prior to an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. Southern California won 49-14. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
25 / 34

Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day looks on prior to an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. Southern California won 49-14. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill
South Squad cornerback M.J. Stewart of North Carolina (26) runs the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
26 / 34

South Squad cornerback M.J. Stewart of North Carolina (26) runs the ball during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
27 / 34

North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki poses for photographs during team photo day Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Takitaki hasn't played in a game since October 2015 due to off-field issues, but the junior is back with the Cougars and eager to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
28 / 34

BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki poses for photographs during team photo day Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Takitaki hasn't played in a game since October 2015 due to off-field issues, but the junior is back with the Cougars and eager to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green speaks to the media on the first day of Big 12 NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)
29 / 34

Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green speaks to the media on the first day of Big 12 NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

David Kent/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) throws a pass during the North's team college football practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
30 / 34

North Squad quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (6) throws a pass during the North's team college football practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Boston College safety John Johnson (9) lines up for a play during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
31 / 34

Boston College safety John Johnson (9) lines up for a play during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
32 / 34

North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad offensive guard Joel Bitonio of Nevada (71) listens to a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff during Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)
33 / 34

South Squad offensive guard Joel Bitonio of Nevada (71) listens to a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff during Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/G.M. Andrews)

G.M. ANDREWS
North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) runs on the field during the player introductions of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
34 / 34

North squad running back Kareem Hunt of Toledo (33) runs on the field during the player introductions of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Festivities for the 2022 Senior Bowl are underway, and the Browns have certainly been paying close attention as some of the top prospects convene in Mobile, Alabama, for practices, meetings and a game that could provide a huge boost in draft stock. 

In total, the Browns have 20 players on their current roster who attended Senior Bowl week, including seven from the first two seasons under the regime of Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry. 

Here's when each of the players were given Senior Bowl nods.

2021

RB Demetric Felton

OT James Hudson III

LB Tony Fields II

Of note: Felton, who was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round in 2021, was one of the top Senior Bowl standouts from last year after he caught two passes for 28 yards and one touchdown.

2020

TE Harrison Bryant

C Nick Harris

OT Alex Taylor

CB AJ Green

2019

LB Sione Takitaki

RB Dexter Williams

Of note: Takitaki was a late invite to the Senior Bowl and made the trip to Mobile after he stood out in the East-West Shrine Game, where he recorded three tackles and one tackle for a loss. He didn't make the stat sheet in the Senior Bowl, but the practices and pre-draft process certainly helped move Takitaki up draft boards and become a third-round draft pick for Cleveland.

2018

QB Baker Mayfield

G Wyatt Teller

S MJ Stewart Jr.

Of note: Mayfield, the Browns' first overall pick in 2018, was one of the most-watched players during his trip to Mobile and completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for nine yards. He only played one half, though, and was the first Heisman Trophy winner to appear in the game since Tim Tebow in 2010.

2017 

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

WR Ryan Switzer

Of note: Hunt had the best Senior Bowl performance of anyone on this list, carrying the ball 15 times for 118 yards. The big day certainly moved Hunt, who attended Willoughby South High School before playing at Toledo, further up draft boards and helped him become a third-round pick to Kansas City.

2016

DT Sheldon Day

Of note: Day was one of the top performers and was credited with two tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack.

2014 

OG Joel Bitonio

2013

C JC Tretter

Of note: Tretter played guard at the Senior Bowl after he originally played tackle for his final two seasons at Cornell. Offensive line was still a relatively new position for Tretter — he played tight end for his first two seasons with the Big Red.

2012

DT Malik Jackson

2005

P Dustin Colquitt

