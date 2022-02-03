Which Browns players previously played in the Senior Bowl?

Check out photos of current Browns players who participated in previous Senior Bowls as the 2022 Senior Bowl gets underway in Mobile, Alabama
Festivities for the 2022 Senior Bowl are underway, and the Browns have certainly been paying close attention as some of the top prospects convene in Mobile, Alabama, for practices, meetings and a game that could provide a huge boost in draft stock.
In total, the Browns have 20 players on their current roster who attended Senior Bowl week, including seven from the first two seasons under the regime of Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry.
Here's when each of the players were given Senior Bowl nods.
2021
RB Demetric Felton
OT James Hudson III
LB Tony Fields II
Of note: Felton, who was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round in 2021, was one of the top Senior Bowl standouts from last year after he caught two passes for 28 yards and one touchdown.
2020
TE Harrison Bryant
C Nick Harris
OT Alex Taylor
CB AJ Green
2019
LB Sione Takitaki
RB Dexter Williams
Of note: Takitaki was a late invite to the Senior Bowl and made the trip to Mobile after he stood out in the East-West Shrine Game, where he recorded three tackles and one tackle for a loss. He didn't make the stat sheet in the Senior Bowl, but the practices and pre-draft process certainly helped move Takitaki up draft boards and become a third-round draft pick for Cleveland.
2018
QB Baker Mayfield
G Wyatt Teller
S MJ Stewart Jr.
Of note: Mayfield, the Browns' first overall pick in 2018, was one of the most-watched players during his trip to Mobile and completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for nine yards. He only played one half, though, and was the first Heisman Trophy winner to appear in the game since Tim Tebow in 2010.
2017
RB Kareem Hunt
S John Johnson III
WR Ryan Switzer
Of note: Hunt had the best Senior Bowl performance of anyone on this list, carrying the ball 15 times for 118 yards. The big day certainly moved Hunt, who attended Willoughby South High School before playing at Toledo, further up draft boards and helped him become a third-round pick to Kansas City.
2016
DT Sheldon Day
Of note: Day was one of the top performers and was credited with two tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack.
2014
OG Joel Bitonio
2013
C JC Tretter
Of note: Tretter played guard at the Senior Bowl after he originally played tackle for his final two seasons at Cornell. Offensive line was still a relatively new position for Tretter — he played tight end for his first two seasons with the Big Red.
2012
DT Malik Jackson
2005
P Dustin Colquitt