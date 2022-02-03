Which Browns players previously played in the Senior Bowl?

2020

TE Harrison Bryant

C Nick Harris

OT Alex Taylor

CB AJ Green

2019

LB Sione Takitaki

RB Dexter Williams

Of note: Takitaki was a late invite to the Senior Bowl and made the trip to Mobile after he stood out in the East-West Shrine Game, where he recorded three tackles and one tackle for a loss. He didn't make the stat sheet in the Senior Bowl, but the practices and pre-draft process certainly helped move Takitaki up draft boards and become a third-round draft pick for Cleveland.

2018

QB Baker Mayfield

G Wyatt Teller

S MJ Stewart Jr.

Of note: Mayfield, the Browns' first overall pick in 2018, was one of the most-watched players during his trip to Mobile and completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for nine yards. He only played one half, though, and was the first Heisman Trophy winner to appear in the game since Tim Tebow in 2010.

2017

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

WR Ryan Switzer

Of note: Hunt had the best Senior Bowl performance of anyone on this list, carrying the ball 15 times for 118 yards. The big day certainly moved Hunt, who attended Willoughby South High School before playing at Toledo, further up draft boards and helped him become a third-round pick to Kansas City.

2016

DT Sheldon Day

Of note: Day was one of the top performers and was credited with two tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack.

2014

OG Joel Bitonio

2013

C JC Tretter

Of note: Tretter played guard at the Senior Bowl after he originally played tackle for his final two seasons at Cornell. Offensive line was still a relatively new position for Tretter — he played tight end for his first two seasons with the Big Red.

2012

DT Malik Jackson

2005