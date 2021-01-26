2021 Senior Bowl: 7 names to know for the Browns

CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida

The Browns could look to inject more youth in their secondary and add to their current foundation of Denzel Ward, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit.

Robinson, whom ESPN's Mel Kiper projected to be the Browns' first-round pick Tuesday, recorded 16 pass break-ups and an interception in his three seasons at UCF. At 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, Robinson is a tall and aggressive defensive back who has potential in both the slot and outside positions.

Barring a pre-draft stock surge, Robinson figures to be right in line for a potential late first-round or second-round selection. His versatility is exactly what the Browns have looked for in recent draft prospects in the secondary.

WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

The Browns are set to have nearly all of their top offensive playmakers back for 2021, but wide receiver could be a position they target in the draft.

Rodgers, who caught seven touchdowns and recorded 1,020 receiving yards last season at Clemson, appears to be a player capable of making a late run up draft boards. He became one of the top receiving options for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, widely projected to be the top pick in the draft, and showed no signs of rust after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in spring practice his junior season — he needed just six months to recover.

Rodgers is likely to be selected in the early rounds and could be off the board before the Browns consider upgrading their skill positions, but his current draft projection and upside still make him worth watching.

EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

Several draft analysts believe the Browns will look to pair Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett with another young edge rusher from the upcoming draft class. Weaver, one of several Pitt defenders projected to be drafted this year, fits the mold of who Cleveland could target.

Weaver recorded 9.5 sacks his first two years at Pitt after taking a redshirt freshman season. He tore his ACL and missed his entire junior year but dominated as a senior and set career-highs with 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.