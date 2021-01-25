Browns 'would not be where we were' in 2020 without the strides Baker Mayfield made

Mayfield's improvements came in just about every quarterback category, but he and Stefanski stressed one common theme throughout the season that might've been his best attribute: ball security.

Mayfield's accuracy and steering passes away from defenders was crucial for the offense. After throwing 21 interceptions in 2019 and vowing to become a more accurate passer last offseason, Mayfield was one of seven quarterbacks to throw nine or fewer interceptions this season — Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Derak Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Lamar Jackson complete the list.

The Browns finished seventh in the NFL with a +5 turnover differential, and Mayfield's accuracy was one of the biggest reasons why.

"He did a very good job taking care of the ball, just learning the system and some of the intricacies of this system," Stefanski said. "I knew that it was going to get better over time with losing the offseason. I think we saw that from Baker. Once he started getting comfortable with what we were doing and once I was using more concepts that he was comfortable with, which is a big part of this, he really started playing at a high level.

"I am proud of the progress he made, but if I had to say one thing, I would say just taking care of that football."

The Browns believe Mayfield's ascension is only getting started. He's still 25 years old and has room for his body to continue to grow and for technique to further improve. His chemistry with his receivers, many of whom are expected to return next season, figures to only expand, too.

But coaching continuity could be most beneficial for high hopes of an even better season in 2021. For the first time in his career, Mayfield won't have to spend an offseason forging a relationship with a new head coach and diving into a new playbook. He'll have an opportunity to conduct a full review of last season's concepts, schemes and play calls and seek improvements under the same offensive base Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt laid for him in 2020.

The Browns won't know how far the continuity will help Mayfield until next regular season, but it certainly won't hurt his development.

"He is very excited not to learn a new offense," Stefanski said. "That is a huge part of this. We can start at that baseline and we can start that foundation and build on what we have done to date."

The Browns are entering the 2021 offseason exactly where they hoped at the quarterback position. A solid season with Mayfield under center and Stefanski on the headset is finished, and there's plenty of reasons to believe they can build on that success next season.